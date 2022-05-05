The Hub Garage Gives Away Cars and Repairs for Mother's Day

Two Denver-area single moms receive cars for Mother's Day

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hub Garage, a national non-profit devoted to providing independence through reliable transportation to single mothers, today announced their "Mother's Day Gift" of vehicles to two single-parent homes in the Denver area. In Colorado alone, the non-profit arm of Christian Brothers Automotive has given away six cars and done free repairs on 78 others, giving away more than $127,000 in goods and services to single parent homes.

"Life as a single mom can be tough enough but living that life without reliable transportation can seem impossible," said Don Overton, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Lafayette. "It makes our whole team feel great to apply their skills to such a worthy cause."

The Hub Garage has a connection to more than 250 Christian Brothers Automotive franchises across the country and nearly 25 in Colorado alone. The values-driven company has placed a strong emphasis on community involvement since its first location was opened in 1982. The Hub Garage is a natural outgrowth of that commitment, giving franchise owners and their skilled employees a way to give back to deserving families in their communities. Repairs and refurbished cars are funded through monetary donations.

"Through so many caring people and their donations, we can make a single mom's life just a little easier," said Jonathan Carr, Managing Director of the Hub Garage. "You could say that putting single moms back in the driver's seat is a team effort that everyone can join. On Mother's Day, that gift can be even more special."

