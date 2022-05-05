LawCall
Evergreen Bank Group Reports First Quarter Earnings

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

First Quarter Earnings
Bancorp Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank" or "Evergreen"), today announced first quarter earnings for 2022.

The Company's net income was $4.9 million for 2022 as compared to $5.1 million for 2021.

  • Net interest income was $14.2 million, representing a net interest margin of 4.85%, as compared to $14.2 million and a margin of 4.75% for the same period in 2021. The Bank's nationwide powersport portfolio continues to drive the strong yield on earning assets.
  • There was no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.6 million for 2021.  The allowance for loan losses stands at 1.85%, still significantly elevated over pre- pandemic levels. The Bank has recognized very low losses from Covid and remains cautiously optimistic about continued recovery.
  • Non-interest income at the Bank was $0.5 million for 2022 as compared to $0.6 million in 2021. Non-interest expense was $8.3 million for 2022 as compared to $7.4 million in 2021, primarily due to staffing and infrastructure costs for new digital initiatives.
  • Total assets were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2022, up slightly from $1.20 billion at year-end 2021. Growth in the first quarter was driven by consumer lending areas.  Commercial growth continues to be challenging due to competitive terms on loans in the Chicago market.

Looking ahead in 2022 - "We had solid first quarter results while recording significant technology investments as it relates to our digital and FinTech strategies. We believe these technology enhancements will create increased shareholder value," said Jill Voss, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Shareholder Dividend
The Company was excited to again declare a $0.20 dividend per share during the first quarter paid in April to its common shareholders. While capital and earnings continue to be strong, the Company intends to continue to pay a quarterly dividend throughout 2022.

BALANCE SHEETS




Unaudited


Audited

Assets

03/31/2022


12/31/2021

     Cash and cash equivalents

$   136,233,593


$    116,536,612

     Investments

90,089,385


96,113,046

     Loans, net

942,722,897


951,287,254

     Bank owned life insurance

12,756,342


12,680,356

     Other assets

30,163,462


24,179,299

Total Assets

$ 1,211,965,679


$ 1,200,796,567

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




     Deposits

$   999,468,647


$    994,057,949

     Notes Payable

59,400,000


57,700,000

     Other liabilities

18,411,991


14,510,993

Total Liabilities

$ 1,077,280,638


$ 1,066,268,942

Stockholders' Equity

$ 134,685,041


$ 134,527,625

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,211,965,679


$ 1,200,796,567

 

Evergreen Bank Group Capital Ratios:




     Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

16.14%


15.61%

     Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.14%


15.61%

     Total risk-based capital ratio

17.39%


16.87%

     Tier 1 leverage ratio

13.61%


13.23%






INCOME STATEMENTS

 

Unaudited March

YTD 2022


 

Unaudited March

YTD 2021





     Interest income on loans

$   14,878,216


$   16,305,022

     Interest income on investments and cash in banks

$        508,090


$        412,302

               Total Interest Income

$   15,386,306


$   16,717,324

     Interest expense on deposits

884,113


2,042,112

     Interest expense on debt

305,357


466,554

               Total Interest Expense

$     1,189,470


$    2,508,666

          Net Interest Income

$   14,196,836


$  14,208,658

     Provision for loan losses

0


600,000

     Other non interest income

530,230


597,393

     Other non interest expense

8,293,344


7,402,861

          Net Income before Taxes

$    6,433,722


$    6,803,190

     Income tax expense

1,543,556


1,693,185

Net Income

$    4,890,166


$    5,110 005

Return on Average Assets

1.64%


1.69%

Return on Average Equity

14.51%


17.83%

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly-owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in applicable federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements describe future plans or strategies and may include the Company's and the Bank's expectations of future results. The Company's and the Bank's ability to predict results or the effect of future plans or strategies or qualitative or quantitative changes is inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations.

