HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF THE AMERICAN PAVILION AT 75TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced its sponsorship of The American Pavilion, the center of business and hospitality for the American film community at this year's 75th Cannes Film Festival, kicking off its year-long celebration of the upcoming 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards.

"We are pleased and honored to sponsor this year's American Pavilion at such a historic time with the 75th Cannes Film Festival and the upcoming 80th Golden Globes. The opportunity for the global entertainment community to come together in-person again is a welcome moment and one worthy of such an important anniversary for one of the leading and most prestigious film festivals in the world," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "We look forward to welcoming festival attendees to The American Pavilion, which has been the heart of the American film community at Cannes."

The official campaign name of the sponsorship will be "The American Pavilion Presented by The Golden Globes" and will also include two panel discussions hosted by the HFPA; one on Sunday, May 22 at 3:30 pm and another Monday, May 23 at 4 pm (local times). Topics and panelists will be released later.

The HFPA will also co-sponsor Deadline's Fundraiser Event for Ukrainian Filmmakers on Thursday, May 19 at 8 pm (local time) to support relief efforts and The American Pavilion's Queer Night, a celebration of the LBGTQ+ community on Tuesday, May 24 at 10 pm (local time).

"The opportunity to sponsor these important events highlights our continued commitment to supporting relief efforts in Ukraine, as well as celebrating the empowerment and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community," Hoehne added.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries.

Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes), Instagram (@GoldenGlobes), and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes ).

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PAVILION

The American Pavilion, celebrating its 33rd year as the epicenter of American hospitality and communication at the Cannes International Film Festival, brings together both professional and emerging filmmakers along with industry executives from across the globe. A much sought-after destination for information, orientation, and recreation, it accommodates the needs of its members, guests and sponsors in a dynamic business environment. With its impressive array of amenities and services, AmPav provides an opportunity to relax in very comfortable surroundings.

The American Pavilion boasts the Roger Ebert Conference Series which offers insightful and provocative panel discussions and in-conversations with filmmakers, talent and top leaders; a restaurant and bar that provide fast service with a smile throughout the day and is open to all festival badge holders after 6:00 pm most evenings; a coffee bar; free Wi-Fi and charging stations; a media terrace with a panoramic view of the Riviera; the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase; the Culinary Program featuring chefs from across the U.S. and Canada; The American Pavilion Worldwide Student Program; and public and private rental for parties and receptions. The American Pavilion is part of Penske Media Corporation.

For more information, visit www.ampav.com and follow Facebook: www.facebook.com/americanpavilion , Twitter ( @AmPav ), and Instagram ( @The_American_Pavilion ).

