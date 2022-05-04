CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2022 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

Elected Terrence A. Duffy , Timothy S. Bitsberger , Charles P. Carey , Dennis H. Chookaszian , Bryan T. Durkin , Ana Dutra , Martin J. Gepsman , Larry G. Gerdes , Daniel R. Glickman , Daniel G. Kaye , Phyllis M. Lockett , Deborah J. Lucas , Terry L. Savage , Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard , Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind , each for a one-year term expiring in 2023; and

Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and

Approved the Amended and Restated Omnibus Stock Plan; and

Approved the Amended and Restated Director Stock Plan; and

Approved the Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

The advisory vote on the compensation of named executive officers was not approved.

In addition, the company's Class B-2 shareholders elected Michael G. Dennis and Patrick W. Maloney each for a one-year term expiring in 2023.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors and the Class B-3 director. As a result, William W. Hobert, Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney Jr. will holdover as the Class B-1 directors, and Elizabeth A. Cook will holdover as the Class B-3 director. Each director will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2023 annual meeting.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

