Mr. Handyman® Launches Sixth Annual "My Pet Peeves" Photo Contest

WACO, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, is celebrating National Pet Month this May with its sixth annual "My Pet Peeves" photo contest, inviting pet owners to share moments of silly but damaging behavior caused by their pets in their homes. The contest will showcase humorous situations pets have gotten themselves into and reassure pet owners that Mr. Handyman is here to help repair the comedic chaos.

To enter the "My Pet Peeves" photo contest, visit Mr. Handyman's official entry page on Facebook and submit a photo of your pet's naughty behavior and house damages that you couldn't help but laugh at. Ideas include - but are not limited to - a pet's yard damage, annihilated shoes, in-home destruction, getting into the snack drawer, or just their cute face by May 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Dogs, cats, horses, hamsters, reptiles, bunnies, turtles and more are welcome. Mr. Handyman will reward five random winners with a $250 PetSmart e-gift card to show that even though our pets can drive us crazy at times, we'll always love them no matter what!

"Pets are part of our families, we care for them the same way we care for each other, and often rely on them for emotional support. This doesn't stop them from creating problems in our homes from time to time," said Jeff Palla, President of Mr. Handyman. "The great part of this is that our professional Mr. Handyman technicians know how to repair damages caused by pets, while still understanding the value they add to families. Our services ease stress between having a pet and a home and the maintenance that comes with both."

Additionally, Mr. Handyman offers the following tips to assist pet owners with common pet-caused damages:

Repair Chewed Drywall: To fix drywall that may have been gnawed at by a puppy or anxious dog, scrape loose debris from holes or dents and cover with fast-drying spackle. Let dry for at least 24 hours and conceal repairs with a bit of touch-up paint. While small bite holes are easy to camouflage, years of covering damage can eventually lead to uneven drywall.

Protect the Floors: Pets can damage hardwood floors simply by walking on it. Protect hardwood by maintaining claw length and keeping area rugs around the house for pets to lie on. Fix minor scratches with floor cleaner and protective finish. Clean the scratch with a damp cloth, scrub the cleaner over the scratch, and repeat with a clean cloth to rinse away hardwood cleaner.

Safeguard Wood: Wood is often a target for pets who chew or scratch. The easiest protection plan is to add plastic sheeting or PVC tubing around table and chair legs to prevent claw and bite marks. Save doors by adding clear, plastic sheeting.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With more than 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and Neighbourly.ca, or on the Neighborly App in the U.S. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com or MrHandyman.ca. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

