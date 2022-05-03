LawCall
Mazda Reports April Sales Results

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 30,093 vehicles, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to April 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 112,361 vehicles; a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in April, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports April Sales Results(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 5,274 vehicles in April, a decrease of 23 percent compared to April 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Best April sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd best April total sales since 1994.
  • CPO sales achieved its 2nd best April ever.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 13.8 percent, with 18,918 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 533 vehicles, a decrease of 88.1 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 11,893 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date


















April

April

YOY %

% MTD


April

April

YOY %

% MTD





2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR

















Mazda3

3,594

3,794

(5.3)%

(8.8)%


13,086

13,786

(5.1)%

(6.9)%




Mazda 3 Sdn

1,361

2,289

(40.5)%

(42.7)%


5065

8,882

(43.0)%

(44.1)%




Mazda 3 HB

2,233

1,505

48.4%

42.9%


8021

4,904

63.6%

60.4%

















Mazda6

7

1,517

(99.5)%

(99.6)%


332

5,802

(94.3)%

(94.4)%

















MX-5 Miata

658

1,310

(49.8)%

(51.6)%


2,263

4,053

(44.2)%

(45.3)%




MX-5 

224

603

(62.9)%

(64.2)%


748

1,682

(55.5)%

(56.4)%




MXR

434

707

(38.6)%

(40.9)%


1515

2,371

(36.1)%

(37.4)%

















CX-3

-

893

-

-


-

2,406

-

-




CX-30

4,545

5,532

(17.8)%

(20.9)%


14039

20,121

(30.2)%

(31.6)%




CX-5

16,404

14,883

10.2%

6.1%


67057

55,632

20.5%

18.2%




CX-9

3,107

3,188

(2.5)%

(6.2)%


13570

12,574

7.9%

5.8%




CX-50

1,700

0

-

-


1756

0

-

-




MX-30

78

0

-

-


258

0

-

-

















CARS

4,259

6,621

(35.7)%

(38.1)%


15,681

23,641

(33.7)%

(35.0)%




TRUCKS

25,834

24,496

5.5%

1.6%


96,680

90,734

6.6%

4.5%

















TOTAL

30,093

31,117

(3.3)%

(6.9)%


112,361

114,375

(1.8)%

(3.7)%






























*Selling Days

27

26




102

100


















Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.