GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Named Winner in Energy Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™, the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, has been awarded as the winner in the Energy category as part of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The winners honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, announced the launch of Timberline Solar™ in January. GAF Energy developed and assembled the Timberline Solar™ roof at the company's manufacturing and R&D facility in California.
Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About GAF Energy
GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof ®". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.
About Standard Industries
Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its 140-year history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel and SGI, as well as related businesses Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.
