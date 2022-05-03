Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Acquires Fleet Trailer Leasing El Paso, TX, Location

Strategic move is third since 2021 for semi-trailer leasing leader

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwheel Trailer Leasing ( www.boxwheel.com ), a leading provider of semi-trailer rentals, leases, and sales, with physical rental locations in Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Reno, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Fleet Trailer Leasing, located in El Paso, TX. This acquisition enables customers in the El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, semi-trailer rental and leasing markets to benefit from Boxwheel's deep trailer rental expertise, expanded geographic coverage, and wide network of industry connections.

The asset acquisition of Fleet Trailer Leasing in El Paso is Boxwheel's third strategic expansion since 2021.

"Fleet Trailer has a long history in the El Paso and Juarez markets and is widely respected in the industry," said Boxwheel Co-Founder Mike DiPaolo. "We'll continue to provide the exceptional service Fleet Trailer customers are accustomed to and look forward to continuing and building strong relationships with El Paso/Juarez-area customers as we operate under the Boxwheel company name."

Boxwheel—with support from Houston-based private equity firm Crosstimbers Capital Group and lender Hancock Whitney Bank—plans to continue driving growth in target markets both organically and through acquisitions.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Boxwheel provides dry van, flat bed, and refrigerated units for rental, lease, or sale to customers seeking long-haul, cartage, and storage solutions.

Boxwheel is proud to serve the Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Reno, and now El Paso markets. The company strives to make leasing a trailer affordable, safe, and easy. Boxwheel employees consider it a privilege to be actively involved in the communities they serve.

About Crosstimbers Capital Group

Based in Houston, TX, Crosstimbers Capital Group provides formation capital to scalable platform companies that acquire, develop, and operate hard assets. For more information visit www.crosstimbers.com .

