CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $650,000 in 1Q 2022

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

TUCSON, Ariz., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending March 31, 2022 increased 19% to $650 thousand, from $548 thousand in the fourth quarter of last year.

Commerce Bank of Arizona (PRNewsfoto/Commerce Bank of Arizona)
Chris Webster, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to start fiscal 2022 with an exceptionally strong quarter. Pre-tax earnings of $878 thousand was 16.3% above the same quarter last year. Our lending team continues to take advantage of the positive economic conditions in the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan markets." He further added, "The Bank's robust liquidity position allows us to fund loan growth at record low cost levels. As a result, CBAZ's Net Interest Margin remains among the highest of our peers." Webster also commented, "Credit quality and customer performance are areas of focus as monitor the challenges of inflationary pressures and increasing interest rates."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights
  • $32 million in new loans funded during the quarter
  • Non-Interest Income increased 265% compared to last quarter
  • Interest expense decreased by 50% compared to Q1 2021
Operational Highlights

Non-Interest income during the quarter was aided by sales of several SBA loans to the secondary market, bolstering net income by $357 thousand.

The Bank continues to make progress on its legacy classified assets. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which include loans and OREO are down 50% from $2.6 million or 0.77% of assets to $1.2 million or 0.37% of assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by 3% to $354.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 but decreased 2.9% compared to $365.5 million a year ago.

Gross loans increased $6.9 million since fourth quarter 2021, ending the first quarter 2022 at $237 million. Total deposits increased by 4.2% to $319 million during the quarter and increased 4.4% compared to $305 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.43 million at March 2022, or 1.44% of loans, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Shareholders' equity decreased to $27.0 million at March 31, 2022, from $29.2 million the preceding quarter due to an increase in unrealized losses on securities. At March 31, 2022, tangible book value was $2.89 per share compared to $3.12 per share at December 31, 2021 and $3.02 per share a year ago. The Bank's March 31, 2022 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.72%, compared to 8.41% at March 31, 2021.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at March 31, 2022 as well as during the fourth quarter of 2021. Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.









Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information












Dollars in thousands - Unaudited


For the quarter ended


 Year to Date 


3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021


3/31/2022

3/31/2021

Summary Income Data





Interest Income


3,308

3,453

3,486


3,308

3,486

Interest expense


140

131

278


140

278

Net Interest Income


3,168

3,322

3,208


3,168

3,208

Provision for (reduction in) loan losses


37

155

-


37

-

Non-interest income


452

124

70


452

70

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities


-

-

-


-

-

Non-interest expense


2,705

2,377

2,523


2,705

2,523

Income (loss) before income taxes


878

914

755


878

755

Provision for income tax


228

366

212


228

212

Net Income


650

548

543


650

543









Per Share Data








Shares outstanding end-of-period


9,356

9,356

8,268


9,356

8,268

Earnings per common share ($'s)


0.07

0.06

0.07


0.07

0.07

Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)


0.06

0.05

0.06


0.06

0.06

Cash dividend declared


-

-

-


-

-

Total shareholders' equity


27,024

29,197

25,000


27,024

25,000

Tangible Book value per share ($'s)


2.89

3.12

3.02


2.89

3.02









Selected Balance Sheet Data








Total assets


354,914

344,630

365,470


354,914

365,470

Securities available-for-sale


59,339

54,599

38,630


59,339

38,630

Loans


237,554

230,700

259,893


237,554

259,893

Allowance for loan losses


3,431

3,320

2,972


3,431

2,972

Deposits


318,580

305,694

305,012


318,580

305,012

Other borrowings


-

-

25,539


-

25,539

Shareholders' equity


27,024

29,197

25,000


27,024

25,000









Performance Ratios (%)








Return on avg shareholders' equity


9.62

7.56

8.16


9.62

8.16

Net interest margin (Bank)


3.83

4.02

3.83


3.83

3.83

Efficiency ratio (Bank)


74.72

69.07

75.25


74.72

75.25









Asset Quality Data (%)








Nonperforming assets to total assets 


0.37

0.39

0.77


0.37

0.77

Reserve for loan losses to total loans 


1.44

1.44

1.14


1.44

1.14

Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period


(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)


(0.03)

(0.03)









Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)








Common Equity Tier 1 


12.16

12.62

12.24


12.16

12.24

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 


12.16

12.62

12.24


12.16

12.24

Total risk-based capital ratio 


13.41

13.87

13.49


13.41

13.49

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 


9.72

9.87

8.41


9.72

8.41









Contact:
Chris Webster
President & CEO
480-253-4511
cwebster@commercebankaz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboa-financial-inc-reports-consolidated-earnings-of-650-000-in-1q-2022--301537639.html

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona

