Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Announces Rebrand, Changes name to Cablecraft Motion Controls

BOLIVAR, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Manufacturing & Assembly ("CMA"), a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has rebranded, introducing a new name and visual identity. At the center of this rebranding is the change of the company name to Cablecraft Motion Controls ("Cablecraft").

In August of 2021, CMA acquired Cablecraft, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, critical application mechanical motion control products. This transaction brought together two iconic brands in mechanical motion controls creating a global leader in the design and manufacture of engineered motion controls.

A new singular brand reflects the leveraging of the combined capabilities, technologies and expertise to provide a broad portfolio of critical engineered motion control solutions to a market leading customer base.

Cablecraft President & CEO, Dan Pappano, commented, "We believe our new brand reflects our combined history and strong reputation for engineered solutions and product reliability, while being clear that we are safely propelling the world forward through our leadership in engineered motion controls."

An updated logo, website and business collateral are part of the extensive rebranding. Cablecraft Motion Controls can be found at www.cablecraft.com The website highlights Cablecraft's broad market leadership reflecting our brand promise of superior engineering support, guaranteed product quality, complete reliability, and excellent service.

About Cablecraft

Cablecraft is a market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, mission-critical motion control products with a strong reputation for quality and innovation. With a rich history of delivering cost-efficient and reliable control cables (push and push-pull), rod ends, ball joints, linkages and remote actuation products, customers have relied on superior engineering, guaranteed product quality, complete reliability and excellent customer service for their unique applications. Cablecraft has continued to expand its product line and customer base in the engine controls, power sports, light vehicle, heavy truck, marine, construction, and agriculture industries, selling its products to the leading OEMs within their respective industries. We are propelling the world forward, safely and reliably, as a global leader in engineered motion controls.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a lower-middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation markets. Torque serves as a resource to our portfolio company management teams, and offer strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.

Media Contact: Torque Capital Group Contact: WilliamGriffiths, Vice-President Sales & Marketing Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner wgriffiths@cablecraftcom jsaltzman@torquecapcom wwwcablecraftcom wwwtorquecapcom

