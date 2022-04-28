USANA Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Report highlights USANA's robust sustainability efforts surrounding people, planet, and products

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global company, USANA is acutely aware of the importance of sustainability and the company's role in taking care of the planet and the people who inhabit it. As part of its investment in sustainability, USANA recently released its second annual sustainability report. The report offers a high-level outline of USANA sustainability efforts, including organizational priorities based on a comprehensive materiality assessment and the company's progress in 2021.

"This is our second sustainability report, and we are already making substantial improvements over 2020," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "As I look ahead, I am optimistic about the future. Our strategy to strengthen, diversify and grow our worldwide business is right on track, underpinned by our commitment to advance the ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals set forth by our Board of Directors. Our goal is to incorporate best practices across all our operations and markets as we strive to improve communities around the world. I thank all our employees for their hard work and all our stakeholders for their continued support as we work to create the healthiest family on earth."

The USANA 2021 report highlights the company's recent ESG achievements. Some notable results include the following:

Achieved 84% engagement in global employee surveys

Majority of U.S. employees have participated in diversity and inclusion training

Implemented > $1 million in salary adjustments, including raising starting wages for entry-level employees

Employees completed over 8,000 hours on professional development

Provided over 4.5 million meals through the USANA Foundation

Led first-ever Diversity & Inclusion Volunteer Week

Saved ~400,000 pages of paper by transitioning globally to an online holiday gift guide

26% of energy used at our HQ campus comes from solar arrays and renewable energy certificates

Began transition to 25% post-consumer recycled materials for our bottles in the United States , Canada , Indonesia , Japan , Korea, Malaysia , and Thailand

Switched from plastic bubble to 100% biodegradable fill in U.S. packaging

Invested $10.6 million in R&D

Developed a scorecard to evaluate suppliers on ESG standards

In 2020, USANA began a formal materiality assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas where USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability disclosure and reporting. For the 2021 report, the company increased its alignment with relevant reporting frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards1, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"2021 continued the uncertainty and rapid change we saw in 2020, but USANA weathered the storm and took our ESG efforts to new heights," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "We have invested so much into improving our people, planet and products, and I'm glad we have this report to share our great work with the world. I consider this to be required reading for all our stakeholders; it should give them something to feel really proud about."

