RREAF Communities Announces Master Planned Community Between Austin and San Antonio

Newest Project to Cover 3,173-acres in Caldwell County

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Communities, a division of RREAF Holdings focused on acquiring, developing, and delivering highly-amenitized, large-scale master-planned communities, today announced the closing on a 3,173-acre mixed-use development between Austin and San Antonio in Caldwell County.

"RREAF Communities' master plan proposes a wide variety of land uses," said Kip Sowden, Chairman and CEO of RREAF Holdings. "Our current plans build on the exciting economic momentum in Texas. We have seen tremendous interest in commercial opportunities, and this property is ideally situated to become a commercial and industrial hub."

The community is anticipated to include thousands of residential homes, abundant retail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare, and light industrial sites, as well as future school sites. The property is located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, a 30-minute commute to Austin and 40-minute commute to San Antonio. Its location offers convenient access to two major Texas markets.

"Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," said Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities. "Without new communities like this in the pipeline, area residents will continue to struggle to find and afford a place to live."

By providing single family lots along with build-to-rent, townhomes, and multifamily properties, RREAF Communities plans to meet the needs of a growing population of people coming to this area for decades to come. The development will offer a surplus of amenities including hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers for a live, work and play environment. This will be one of the most thoughtful and intentional communities in Central Texas.

About RREAF Communities

RREAF Communities, a division of RREAF Holdings, was established in 2020 to focus on acquiring and developing highly-amenitized, large-scale master-planned communities located in the path of growth within rapidly expanding markets. Its veteran team of real estate professionals seeks projects that offer substantial opportunity to deliver a variety of uses including residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use. RREAF Communities is currently developing projects in the Texas Triangle, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio with over 6,500 acres in these high growth markets. Learn more at www.RREAF.com.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas with roots that go back 35 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under five main divisions catering primarily to middle America with its programmatic value-add multifamily acquisitions, opportunistic hospitality and resort acquisitions, core ground-up development, large and highly amenitized master planned developments and its ground-up extended stay hospitality development division.

RREAF employs over 375 people, mostly across the Sun Belt region, handling a wide range of commercial real estate investment matters, including in-house underwriting, due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting and legal support. RREAF, along with its debt and equity partners, has built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $3.5 billion in assets, across 14 states, under management. Winner of the 2021 Multifamily Operator of the Year Award and selected as an Optigo® 2022 Select Sponsor, RREAF values the impact that it has on local communities. RREAF's mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, residents and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence and expertise with integrity, vision, values and purpose. For more information, please visit RREAF.com.

