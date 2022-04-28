Raytheon Missiles & Defense to work with Firehawk Aerospace on hybrid rocket propulsion technologies

TUCSON, Ariz., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed a Series A investment in Firehawk Aerospace, a company that specializes in high-performance propulsion technology. The two companies will now collaborate on research and development projects that explore the integration of Firehawk's technology into future missile systems.

"Advanced propulsion technology is critical to developing next-generation missile solutions," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "Over the next several years, our companies will work together to identify projects that evolve Firehawk's technology for use in defense applications."

Firehawk has several patents related to hybrid propulsion, various rocket propellants, and manufacturing methods.

"Our custom-made rocket engines use hybrid propulsion systems rather than conventional solids," said Will Edwards, co-founder and chief executive officer of Firehawk. "Applying these technologies to defense solutions will open up new capabilities against advanced threats."

