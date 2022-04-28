PunchListUSA Names Fintech Executive Mark Kearns as New Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance and accounting executive brings over 30 years of global experience at public companies ranging from "Fortune 50" to start-up IPOs.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the first marketplace to digitize home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of home repairs and renovations today announced the appointment of Mark Kearns as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 18, 2022. Kearns will lead PunchListUSA's financial strategy as it expands its proprietary technology and consumer service offerings.

Prior to joining PunchListUSA, Kearns was the Chief Financial Officer at Selene Finance LP, where he developed a high-performing growth-oriented team, drove strategic initiatives, and developed value-added financial reporting at the residential mortgage loan servicer. Kearns also served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Altisource where he was closely involved with the company's strategic initiatives, including acquisition planning and due diligence, non-core business dispositions, and financings.

"I'm privileged to be partnering with Mark again after working together in Boston and Luxembourg. Mark's track record of driving growth at companies of all lifecycle stages within both the private and public sectors is exemplary," said PunchListUSA CEO and Co-Founder Min Alexander. "His methodical approach to due diligence and financial strategy will allow us to accelerate our growth as we continue to grow new customers and gain market share."

"PunchListUSA is uniquely modernizing how homeowners maintain and maximize the value of their home investments and is destined to become a household name," said Kearns. "I am thrilled to join the team at this exciting stage of growth and leverage my experience to advance our mission to make homeownership hassle-free and accessible for all."

Kearns holds both a BS in Accounting and a BA in Economics from the University of Maryland and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. The platform is powered by proprietary technology and property data to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. Exclusive inspection data access will power end-to-end home lifecycle services and product offerings to homeowners through the PunchListUSA marketplace in its next phase of growth.

The company is committed to growing and developing its network of 5,000+ tradesmen and women through grassroots recruiting, trade and association partnerships, apprenticeship programs, licensing support, continuing education and training, and equitable wages.

PunchListUSA is based in Charleston, South Carolina with operations in eight states. Investors include IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, VentureSouth, and Second Century Ventures.

For further information, please visit www.punchlistusa.com .

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/punchlistusa

