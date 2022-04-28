Open Box Outlet is having its grand opening at Destination Outlets on May 6th from 11am - 8pm

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2017 by a growing family in Cincinnati, Open Box Outlet is a liquidation furniture and home decor company that specializes in purchasing overstock and liquidation items from online retailers. It is their mission to bring comfortable and affordable furniture and home decor to the areas we service with unprecedented customer service. Not only does Open Box Outlet sell their products at a deeply discounted from retail price, but they come fully assembled and ready to use! The majority of the items have absolutely nothing wrong with them but are simply "Open Box." Some of the items may have minor blemishes, scratches or dents, or some major damage, but each is discounted accordingly!

Open Box Outlet locations offer a wide variety of items for your home ranging from sofas, loveseats, sectionals, accent chairs, tv stands, occasional tables, dining room furniture, light fixtures, bathroom fixtures, rugs, curtains, and everything you could think of for your home. They also offer local, in-home delivery for the items you cannot, or don't want to, move yourself! Open Box Outlet gets new items in each of their locations all day, every day and their products come in completely randomly so they never know what they are going to get! Whether you stop into their locations daily or follow their social media, you will see new, different products each time you visit!

Open Box Outlet is excited to join the Jeffersonville, Washington Courthouse, Destination Outlet Mall family, excited to meet everyone, and see what the future holds for them in this new market!

