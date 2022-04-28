NuSpine Chiropractic achieves 40% unit growth in first quarter 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in and NuSpine Chiropractic achieved substantial growth metrics in the first quarter of 2022. The emerging brand of franchised chiropractic clinics grew its national footprint by 40% in terms of total open units. The brand also awarded 8 new franchise licenses in the first quarter bringing the total to 44 clinics open or in development.

"This solid growth is exciting as we expand NuSpine nationwide," said Marc Ott, CEO of NuSpine Chiropractic. "I am even more excited with our results on internal key performance indicators like new patient visits and conversions choosing ongoing wellness plans. It is due to the hard work of our franchise partners and enhanced training and development processes put in place by our team. Unit level economics is a key priority for us and the results are positive."

NuSpine Franchise owners are equally optimistic about the brand. "We have over 80% conversion and double plus revenue from first store opening!" said Nicole Mackin, Franchisee Partner for the Woodstock, Georgia location that opened in March 2022. "I believe that the new training is leading to much better conversion rates and referrals."

NuSpine projects they will award 40 more licenses in the rest of 2022. NuSpine expects to open 19 more clinics before year end.

About NuSpine Chiropractic

NuSpine Chiropractic was founded in 2013 in Lincoln Nebraska and began franchising in 2019. NuSpine has awarded more than 200 licenses across the country. NuSpine provides chiropractic care and wellness education in a private, personalized, efficient and affordable setting to support a healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit www.nuspinechiropractic.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.nuspinefranchise.com.

