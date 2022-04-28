Make-A-Wish spotlights the impact of a wish during World Wish Day celebration on April 29

Superstar wish granter Demi Lovato helps share the power of a wish

PHOENIX, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish, the organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, will celebrate its annual World Wish Day on April 29. Taking place on the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980, World Wish Day will be celebrated by 59 chapters nationwide and in nearly 50 countries around the world. In the weeks leading up to World Wish Day and continuing through the end of May, Make-A-Wish is asking supporters to "Restore Hope with a Wish." The call-to-action highlights the impact a wish has on a child's emotional and mental well-being, forever improving their quality of life. As part of this year's World Wish Day, singer, actor and Make-A-Wish supporter Demi Lovato, who has personally granted nearly 30 wishes, is helping to spotlight the positive impact wishes have on children with critical illnesses and their families.

The inspiration for "Restore Hope with a Wish" comes from the recent 2022 Wish Impact Study that Make-A-Wish conducted, which surveyed 3,411 individuals, including parents of wish kids, wish alumni (i.e., former wish recipients) and doctors. Results showed that following a wish:

94% of parents recalled seeing improvements in their child's emotional well-being;

91% of parents reported the wish gave their child a better chance of surviving their illness;

91% of alumni credited the wish with improving their quality of life; and

75% of doctors stated that a wish could improve a child's medical outcomes.

"A majority of Make-A-Wish parents and doctors agree that the hope and strength delivered by a wish often mark a turning point in a wish kid's treatment and recovery," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Seeing a child gain back a piece of their childhood is incredibly humbling – and knowing that wishes can have this life-changing impact is exactly why we are so committed to our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child."

Now more than ever, wishes can bring hope, joy and a sense of normalcy back into the lives of wish kids and their families. "Restore Hope with a Wish" empowers individuals and corporations to donate to make life-changing wishes possible for children who are waiting for their wishes to come true. Make-A-Wish thanks the following corporate partners that have supported the campaign through their respective fundraising, cause marketing and in-kind programs: Avis Budget Group, Discover Financial Services, Disney, Funko, Helzberg Diamonds, Keebler, Liberty Mutual, Lokai, Marquis Hot Tubs, Red Lobster®, Safelite, The Learning Experience, Topgolf, Winnebago Industries and WWE.

Learn more and help at wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Make-A-Wish, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Make-A-Wish swirl-and-star logo are marks of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Make-A-Wish America