Lux Research Acquires MotivBase

The acquisition combines the only anthropologic predictive analytics tool of its kind with comprehensive sustainable innovation solutions

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Research, a leading research and advisory firm focused on sustainable innovation, announced today that it has acquired Toronto-based MotivBase, the first and only company in the world to use predictive anthropology, natural language processing, and big data to drive contextual intelligence. The combination of Lux Research and MotivBase unites emerging technology and research with conversation-based insights to help leaders make the right innovation strategy decisions.

Lux Research, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome MotivBase and their talented team to our research and advisory platform," said Frank D. Brilliant, CEO of Lux Research. "From identifying emerging product opportunities to better understanding ever-evolving consumer motivations, MotivBase will bring unprecedented value to our clients," he added.

Since 2004, Lux Research has been helping companies detect emerging technologies, predict market trends and needs, identify and analyze competitive threats, and evaluate sustainable innovation opportunities. Lux Research's coverage is used by clients to make more informed, impactful, and sustainable business decisions.

MotivBase decodes meaning from public discourse. The company's solutions combine social science and data science to predict trends — creating a powerful addition to the Lux Research platform.

"Launching MotivBase was like taking a quantum leap in the world of consumer research," said Ujwal Arkalgud, CEO and Co-Founder of MotivBase. "By teaming up with Lux Research, we are marrying coverage of emerging technologies in sustainable innovation with our ability to provide organizations and leaders with measurable foresight through a consumer-centric lens," he added.

Corum Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to MotivBase, while Labarge Weinstein provided legal counsel to the company. Goodwin Procter provided legal counsel to Lux Research.

About Lux Research:

Lux Research is a leading provider of sustainable innovation research and advisory services, helping clients drive growth through emerging technology innovation. Lux Research combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thanking, Lux empowers clients to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success. Lux Research employs more than 125 talented and motivated researchers based in Boston, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Tokyo. For more information and insight from Lux Research, visit our blog, connect on LinkedIn, or follow @LuxResearch.

About MotivBase:

Toronto-based MotivBase's Predictive Anthropology AI decodes the underlying trends and consumer motivations behind the topics, ideas, and categories. The team is comprised of more than 30 employees committed to positively impacting the world through their work. For more information, visit the MotivBase blog, connect on LinkedIn.

