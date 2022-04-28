From 'Hocus Pocus' to 'Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo,' Disney Cruise Line Puts a Spell on New Experiences for Halloween on the High Seas

First-of-its-kind character meet and greet inspired by "Hocus Pocus" awaits guests across the fleet

CELEBRATION, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween on the High Seas will return to Disney Cruise Line with more sailings than ever before and new one-of-a-kind experiences for families in September and October 2022. Guest-favorite entertainment and activities, including trick-or-treating, spooky parties, elaborate décor and themed food and beverage items, will await guests on these limited-time voyages as each ship transforms into a ghoulish wonderland.

Disney Cruise Line guests will be the first to experience an all-new character meet and greet opportunity across the fleet during Halloween on the High Seas sailings. While all of the Disney characters on board will adorn Halloween costumes as part of the festivities, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow will debut a never-before-seen look as they dress up as their favorite Halloween sisters, the Sandersons from the movie “Hocus Pocus.” (Disney) (PRNewswire)

Disney Cruise Line guests will be the first to experience an all-new character meet and greet opportunity across the fleet during Halloween on the High Seas sailings. While all of the Disney characters on board will adorn Halloween costumes as part of the festivities, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow will debut a never-before-seen look as they dress up as their favorite Halloween sisters, the Sandersons from the movie "Hocus Pocus."

Disney Wish debuts all-new magical Pumpkin Tree

During its inaugural season of Halloween cruises this fall, the Disney Wish, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, will introduce a unique twist on a Halloween on the High Seas hallmark.

The centerpiece of every ship during Halloween sailings is the signature magical Pumpkin Tree towering over the atrium lobby, each with sprouting Jack-O-Lanterns and flickering lights.

Aboard the Disney Wish, guests will witness the debut of an all-new Pumpkin Tree in the "Cinderella"-inspired Grand Hall. Featuring lighter bark, graceful branches and a mystical face, this enchanted tree that grew perfect gourds with the help of a Wishing Star at night produced the perfect pumpkin that became the coach that carried Cinderella to the Prince's Ball.

Other special experiences on Halloween on the High Seas sailings include:

Mickey's Mouse-querade Party: Beloved Disney characters in Halloween attire will join guests for a fun-filled costume party.

Halloween Isn't Just For Kids: Adult-exclusive venues across the fleet will become a ghoulish setting for costume contests and a Villainous Takeover on the dance floor.

Spooky Movies: To get guests into the spirit of the season, Halloween-themed movies will be shown on Funnel Vision by the family pool and in staterooms.

Ghoulish Delights: Guests will enjoy special themed food and beverage items.

More spooky fun includes mask-making and a ghostly takeover of ship announcements.

Halloween on the High Seas voyages will be offered aboard select sailings in September and October. Departing from ports in Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, San Diego and New York City, each cruise will take families to fascinating destinations including the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and Mexico. All sailings from Port Canaveral and Miami will include a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island paradise outfitted for family fun and relaxation and brimming with special Disney touches.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact a travel agent.

