Helium 10's Global Community of E-Commerce Sellers Surpasses Two Million-Member Milestone

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 , the leading all-in-one software and analytics solution for e-commerce sellers, announces a new milestone as its community grows to more than two million members on its platform. The company proudly reaches this threshold following the continuous release of innovative new tools for product research and inventory management, along with resources for marketplace expansion to empower entrepreneurs at all stages.

The announcement comes following a year of new product innovations fueled by feedback from Helium 10 customers and identifying existing gaps within the e–commerce data solutions landscape. Recently, Helium 10 launched new features and tools including:

Pinterest Trend Finder, a tool to help private label sellers extract Pinterest trends data to inform product research and uncover potential new opportunities for growing their business based on trending products. a tool to help private label sellers extract Pinterest trends data to inform product research and uncover potential new opportunities for growing their business based on trending products.

Inventory Heat Maps, a tool offering a visual solution where sellers can track and manage their FBA inventory at Amazon warehouses across the county. Heat Maps analytics arm merchants with accurate data to better plan their product launch and shipment strategies, ensuring their customers are offered the fastest delivery time possible. a tool offering a visual solution where sellers can track and manage their FBA inventory at Amazon warehouses across the county. Heat Maps analytics arm merchants with accurate data to better plan their product launch and shipment strategies, ensuring their customers are offered the fastest delivery time possible.

International Expansion, Helium 10's Serious Sellers Podcast and social media networking groups are long-time trusted resources for Amazon sellers, bringing together industry experts and the latest tactics and trends. Recognizing a need within the international community to make insights widely available, the podcast is now available in Spanish and German , and the company launched new Facebook groups for both countries to further connect its members abroad. The company also made its Chrome Extension , now with over 700k downloads, available in Mandarin, in addition to its existing languages including Spanish, German, Italian, and English. , Helium 10's Serious Sellers Podcast and social media networking groups are long-time trusted resources for Amazon sellers, bringing together industry experts and the latest tactics and trends. Recognizing a need within the international community to make insights widely available, the podcast is now available inand, and the company launched new Facebook groups for both countries to further connect its members abroad. The company also made its, now with overdownloads, available in Mandarin, in addition to its existing languages including Spanish, German, Italian, and English.

Helium 10 was first to market with the release of tools and resources for Walmart.com, making access to data and insights for sellers looking to strategically expand their businesses across multiple marketplaces widely available. Helium 10 recently added Keyword Tracker for sellers to track the rank of organic and sponsored keywords with expanded functionalities for Walmart.com's marketplace.

Expanding upon the company's founding as a community-based resource to empower e-commerce sellers, Helium 10 continues to build upon its legacy by delivering new video resources designed for varying stages of e-commerce selling. Project W , a 12-episode video case study showing existing Walmart.com merchants and Amazon sellers how to expand their businesses into Walmart.com's marketplace, and FBA Quickstart , a 6-episode series for entrepreneurs new to Amazon, premiered on YouTube earlier this year.

Bringing its a community of industry experts of growing and established sellers together, Helium 10 will host the inaugural Sell + Scale Summit this fall. Designed as a space where cutting-edge e-commerce strategies and unparalleled networking opportunities intersect to provide three days of breakthrough value for attendees, the e-commerce industry conference will focus on private-label selling and brand-building, with educational tracks for both new and experienced sellers. Sell + Scale Summit will feature serial-entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk as the keynote speaker. The conference will be held at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 19 to 22, 2022.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

