Happy 1 Year Anniversary Avelo! Avelo Airlines Announces Two New Nonstop Routes From Baltimore-Washington: Orlando and Wilmington, NC

BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced it will begin serving two new routes from Washington D.C. / Baltimore with nonstop service to Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina. These flights offer the National Capital region a convenient and affordable getaway to North Carolina's most accessible coastal destination and the Theme Park Capital of the World.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Introductory one-way fares from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com .

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are seeing growing demand for air service from BWI to Orlando and Wilmington, and Avelo's unmatched convenience and affordability makes traveling to these great destinations easier than ever. We look forward to expanding our service from the National Capital region and know our Customers will enjoy using Avelo as a reliable and affordable choice for their next vacation, weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends."

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning June 30 and July 1, 2022. The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week through September 9, 2022. Flight days and times below:



Route Departs Arrives Orlando – Starting at $59





Effective June 30: Thursday & Sunday BWI-MCO 10:00 a.m. 12:25 p.m.

MCO-BWI 7:00 a.m. 9:20 a.m. Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-MCO 7:00 p.m. 9:25 p.m.

MCO-BWI 4:00 p.m. 6:20 p.m. Wilmington – Starting at $29





Effective July 1: Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-ILM 11:45 a.m 1:00 p.m







ILM-BWI 9:10 a.m. 10:45 a.m.

"Avelo has plans to grow, and we're excited that the airline will offer our local residents and visitors added low fare travel options," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. "This announcement, before the airline has even started its initial service at BWI Marshall, highlights the strength and appeal of our market."

"Avelo Airlines' expansion of service at BWI Thurgood Marshall shows the popularity of Maryland and the Baltimore-Washington region as a business and leisure destination," said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. "We're glad to partner with Avelo to expand BWI's reputation for convenient, friendly, high-quality service up and down the East Coast."

In late May, Avelo will begin its first route from BWI, servicing Southern Connecticut via Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Orlando: Theme Park Capital of the World

Wonder awaits in Orlando with endless excitement and unforgettable adventures. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

Wilmington, North Carolina – Discover Adventure, Renewal and Convenience at its Finest

The Wilmington International Airport (ILM) is the perfect-sized airport and huge on hospitality and convenience. As the fifth largest airport in North Carolina, Southern hospitality greets visitors with beautiful public arts, a putting green and rocking chairs bidding welcome to the gateway to southeastern North Carolina.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors and showing off our vibrant community and also offering more options for area residents to take a trip and explore this new destination. We look forward to a great launch June 30," stated Jeff Bourk, ILM Airport Director.

From Wilmington's vibrant riverfront and scenic Riverwalk that winds around the storied Cape Fear River to three colorful island beaches, there is something about the water that surrounds, transforms, and enthralls visitors. One destination with four unique settings creates a bounty of vibrant vacation experiences. From horse-drawn carriage rides on the old brick-lined streets to the rhythm of live music along the riverfront, Wilmington embraces influences from the past and present.

Celebrating a Year of Travel-Inspiring Milestones with Free Flights**

The airline is celebrating its first year of flying by giving away one year of free flights in the Avelo 1 Year Anniversary Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive two pairs of roundtrip tickets every month for one year. The tickets can be used on any Avelo route. Sweepstakes entry details and rules are available at www.AveloAir.com/OneYearSweepstakes.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates fuel-efficient American-made Boeing 737 jets, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically used at many of the airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable, and caring experience – currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, understanding and kindness. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable, and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*The one-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by May 5, 2022, blackout dates will apply. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

**NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The Avelo One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 US States and D.C., 18 and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends M‍ay 17, 20‍22. Subject to complete Official Rules (https://www.aveloair.com/oneyearsweepstakes#rules). This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Instagram. Your personal information will only be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy and as permitted by law.

