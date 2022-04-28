FORRESTER REPORTS TORCH.AI IS A "PARADIGM SHIFT" RESULTING IN $37.1M IN SAVINGS

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing, today shared the results of a recent Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the return on investment, cost savings and business benefits available to organizations by deploying Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform.

Total Economic Impact of Torch.AI's Nexus Platform (PRNewswire)

As part of the study, Forrester interviewed senior decision makers with experience using the platform. The combination of these interviews, paired with a financial analysis, found that the organization realized financial benefits of $44.61M over three years versus costs of $9.28M, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $35.33M and an ROI of 381%.

"The best way I can describe it is that we're undergoing a real paradigm shift with Torch.AI," remarked one of Torch.AI's customers. "Before Nexus, we essentially had two different systems that were out of sync with one another. Torch.AI solves that problem for us, using data brokerage to ingest the information, decompose it into data objects, tag it, and govern the distribution of it."

The study found several key benefits of utilizing the Nexus platform:

Improved data availability and usability resulting in a cost savings of $37.1M .

Reduced manual data preparation time by 40%.

Reduced cost of redundant data purchases totaling $7.5M .

Enablement of a data-centric architecture

Reduced risk exposure, decreasing vulnerabilities to hacks and data breaches.

Decreased organizational silos, improved shareability, and an increase in

overall transparency.

"We believe the results from the Forrester study mirror the feedback we've consistently received from our customers," said Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "We're making data easier to use for both humans and machines. Torch.AI is both inspired and encouraged to continue making unparalleled advancements in the industry."

Nexus is an AI-powered data processing platform, which rapidly improves data quality by incorporating cutting-edge neural network architectures, some of which are comprised of billions of nodes. This technology obsolesces slow and expensive manual data engineering requirements by automatically extracting, fusing, aggregating, and presenting data in real time, providing quantum leaps in data quality, speed, and ease of use.

Read the full TEI study report to learn more about the benefits associated with the Nexus platform.

About Torch.AI

We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI

