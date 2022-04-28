CREW Tampa Bay Announces Thirteenth Annual Economic Summit

Event to be held on Wednesday, June 8th at the Hilton Tampa Downtown

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay, is pleased to announce their 13th annual Economic Summit. The Summit will feature returning keynote speaker and nationally recognized economist, Anirban Basu, along with a panel session including three prominent Tampa Bay area Mayors in Jane Castor (Tampa), Frank Hibbard (Clearwater) and Kenneth T. Welch (St. Petersburg). We greatly appreciate our Prestige Event Sponsor, Stearns Weaver Miller, for sponsoring the event again this year.

To register, visit the CREW Tampa Bay website event page found here.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, June 8th at the Hilton Tampa Downtown beginning with networking at 11:30 am and the panel and keynotes getting underway right at noon. A select few sponsorships are still available, and all are encouraged to register quickly as the event has historically sold out.

About CREW Tampa Bay

CREW Tampa Bay is a chapter of CREW Network, which is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

