ChenMed Receives Advanced Provider Partner Awards from Wellcare

ATLANTA, MEMPHIS, Tenn., NEW ORLEANS, and ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed announced today it is the recipient of seven Advanced Provider Partner Awards from Wellcare, a leading Medicare Advantage plan. The awards recognize ChenMed centers for providing excellent quality and service to Wellcare Medicare Advantage members based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Plan Year 2022 Star Ratings.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Advanced Provider Partner by Wellcare," said Dr. Christopher Chen, ChenMed CEO. "As a national provider of primary care, we are committed to ensuring our Medicare patients – particularly those who are underserved and at higher risk of poorer clinical outcomes – receive high-quality, coordinated care resulting in better care and health outcomes."

Advanced Provider Partners (APPs) are multi-state Medicare physician groups who are committed to providing high-quality care while operating under value-based care models. Nationally, Wellcare partners with 16 APPs across 25 states.

For Plan Year 2022, ChenMed's Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Orlando and JenCare Senior Medical Centers in Atlanta achieved a 4-Star Rating (out of a possible 5 Stars) on their Medicare Part C & D Star Ratings.1 ChenMed's medical centers in Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, and New Orleans also achieved 4-Star Ratings for Member Experience.

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions when selecting health plans. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback gathered annually on how well plans performed in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

"We want to congratulate ChenMed on its impressive performance," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company. "ChenMed's unrelenting commitment to quality is evidenced by their recent Star scores, and we look forward to continuing to partner with their practices across the country to ensure our Medicare members have access to high-quality care and services."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

1 Scores calculated based on Wellcare's PY2022 Star ratings.

