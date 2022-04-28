CADENAS PARTsolutions Announces Second Industrial Marketing Summit at Content Marketing World 2022

The Industrial Marketing Summit, where industrial sales and marketing professionals can share, learn, and grow, returns after a two-year hiatus.

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CADENAS PARTsolutions and Content Marketing Institute will host the newest Industrial Marketing Summit as part of Content Marketing World 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

Content Marketing World (CMWorld) enables marketers to learn and network with the best and the brightest in the industry. The conference brings all levels of content marketers together to gain first-hand knowledge from industry experts and connect with thousands of peers.

As part of the main conference registration, CMWorld attendees will have full access to the Industrial Marketing Summit taking place within CMWorld. The Summit includes a full day of content and programming designed specifically for those in the B2B and industrial marketing fields, including keynotes from industry thought leaders and sessions by visionaries from some of the world's leading industrial manufacturers.

Inspire and Connect with Industrial Marketers

The Industrial Marketing Summit is an opportunity for industrial marketers to inspire and ignite their marketing strategy by networking and learning from peers in their industry. From big ideas to practical strategies, sales and marketing professionals will walk away from the Summit with proven tactics and solutions that they can immediately implement.

Joe Sullivan, Founder of industrial marketing agency Gorilla 76 and host of "The Manufacturing Executive" podcast, will MC the event by leading conversations and interactive forums. Attendees will leave with fresh insights to implement an effective industrial content marketing plan.

2022 Industrial Marketing Summit Presenters Include:

"The industrial marketing community is amazing. We had such a great response to the original Summit in 2019 that we knew we had to do it again, and with the two-year delay, there's even more anticipation," Adam Beck, Director of Marketing at CADENAS PARTsolutions, said.

Content Marketing World will take place Sept. 13-16, 2022, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The Industrial Marketing Summit will take place within CMWorld on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the same location. Visit the Industrial Marketing Summit website for event details and speaker information.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

