Avelo Airlines Soars into Second Year with New Base and Routes

Avelo selects Orlando International Airport for third base

Avelo adds service between Orlando and Charleston, SC; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, NC

Avelo launches new integrated state-of-the-art Flight Crew training program

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Avelo Airlines soars into its second year, the airline announced today it is adding a third base, five new East Coast routes and a new integrated state-of-the-art Flight Crew training program.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Avelo is poised for continued growth as we add more planes, more Crewmembers, more destinations and more bases — including our new base in Orlando. I'm very appreciative of the warm reception The Sunshine State has greeted Avelo with since we began flying here last November. I'm looking forward to the positive economic and community impact Avelo will make in Orlando and across Florida as we increase our investment here in the years ahead."

Avelo announced today it will open the airline's third base at Orlando International Airport (MCO) this June — joining Avelo's West Coast base at Los Angeles' popular Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its first East Coast base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo also announced today it is adding Wilmington, NC to its rapidly expanding network of popular East Coast destinations.

Avelo anticipates that over time its MCO base will contribute tens of millions of dollars in positive economic impact. In the years ahead, this includes significant spending and tax revenue from the hundreds of thousands of visitors Avelo will fly to Orlando, as well as incremental spending and tax revenue from the thousands of direct and indirect jobs Avelo's expanding MCO presence will contribute to the Orlando community and the state of Florida.

A Magical New Base

Establishing MCO as Avelo's third base will unlock significant opportunities for the airline, its Customers, Crewmembers and the Orlando community.

Three New MCO Destinations: Avelo expects to serve at least 10 nonstop destinations from MCO by the end of 2022 (including HVN, which it currently serves). This summer, Avelo will begin serving three new destinations from MCO:

Charleston, SC : Beginning June 30, 2022 , Avelo will begin service three days per week to Charleston International Airport (CHS) utilizing 737-700 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares start at $39* .

Washington, D.C. : Between June 30 and September 6, 2022 , Avelo will offer seasonal service five days per week to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) utilizing 737-700 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares start at $59* .

Wilmington, NC : Beginning July 1, 2022 , Avelo will begin service three days per week to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) utilizing 737-700 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares start at $49* .

With the addition of these three new destinations to its current service to HVN, Avelo will now fly to four nonstop destinations from MCO. Tickets for all four routes are available for purchase at AveloAir.com. Additional fall and winter MCO destinations will be announced at later dates.

Expanded Service Between MCO and Southern Connecticut: Avelo currently operates daily nonstop flights to HVN. Beginning June 16, 2022, this will expand to three flights per day on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and two flights per day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That's 19 flights per week between MCO and Southern Connecticut.

MCO-Based Aircraft: Over the summer, Avelo will initially take delivery of and base two Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737s at MCO. The airline expects to base additional 737 NGs at MCO in the third and fourth quarters. Avelo's systemwide fleet will consist of at least 15 737 NGs by the end of 2022.

New Integrated Flight Crew Training: Avelo announced that it is converging its airline-wide Flight Attendant and Pilot training in Orlando. Beginning this summer, all training for Avelo Flight Attendants and Pilots will be facilitated by Avenger Flight Group (AFG) — the world's largest privately owned commercial aviation training and simulation company. Avelo expects the training program to be fully implemented in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Previously conducted in separate locations and, at times, with separate companies, Avelo's Flight Attendant and Pilot training will now be conducted at AFG's state-of-the-art Orlando campus. AFG provides advanced flight training solutions to airlines around the world at nearly 20 flight training centers across North America, South America and Europe. The new AFG-based training will provide opportunities for collaborative learning and training in areas such as leadership, evacuation simulations and customer service.

Avelo has more than 160 Flight Attendants and Pilots. The airline anticipates hiring hundreds more in the years ahead.

Avenger Flight Group CEO Pedro Sors said, "Avenger Flight Group feels honored to be selected by Avelo Airlines as their exclusive training provider. As our footprint continues to expand worldwide, we are proud to have been chosen by Avelo. Our success story dates back to 2014 with Mr. Levy on his previous endeavors and we are certain that we will continue to prove we are the most efficient and trusted partner."

MCO Job Growth: Over the next 12 months, Avelo expects to create or contribute to at least 150 MCO-based jobs. These positions will be a combination of Avelo Crewmembers and jobs with Avelo Business Partners operating at MCO. Roles will include Airport Customer Service, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, Flight Attendants, Pilots and Supervisors. Avelo is currently recruiting for MCO-based Flight Attendants and Pilots. Additional roles will be posted soon. Prospective candidates can review and apply for MCO-based career opportunities at AveloAir.com/Careers.

Inspiring Travel Beyond Orlando (MCO)

Today's announcement brings even more choice to travelers in Charleston, SC (CHS); Southern Connecticut (HVN); the Washington-Baltimore region (BWI); and Wilmington, NC (ILM).

Charleston, SC (CHS):

CHS will add service three days per week to MCO beginning June 30, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $39* .

Avelo's previously announced service to HVN will begin May 5, 2022 .

When these new routes begin, Avelo will serve two nonstop destinations from CHS.

Southern Connecticut (HVN):

HVN will add service three days per week to ILM beginning June 30, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $39* .

Avelo will expand its frequency of flying to MCO to three times per day five days per week and two times per day two days per week beginning June 16, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $79* .

Avelo's previously announced service to BWI will begin on May 26, 2022 . Special anniversary one-way fares start at $29* .

When the new ILM route begins, Avelo will serve 14 nonstop destinations from HVN.

Washington-Baltimore (BWI):

BWI will add seasonal service three days per week to ILM between July 1 and November 7, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $29* .

BWI will add seasonal service five days per week to MCO between June 30 and September 6, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $59* .

Avelo's previously announced service to HVN will begin on May 26, 2022 . Special anniversary one-way fares start at $29* .

When these new routes begin, Avelo will serve three nonstop destinations from BWI.

Wilmington, NC (ILM):

ILM will add service three days per week to HVN beginning June 30, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $39* .

ILM will add seasonal service three days per week to BWI between July 1 and November 7, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $29* .

ILM will add service three days per week to MCO beginning July 1, 2022 . Introductory one-way fares start at $49* .

When these new routes begin, Avelo will serve three nonstop destinations from ILM.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at most major airports, Avelo primarily serves smaller, secondary airports. These airports are typically more convenient and offer a refreshingly smooth, quick and simple hometown airport experience.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the fuel-efficient American-made 737 jetliners Avelo operates offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the much smaller regional aircraft historically operated at many of the airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

