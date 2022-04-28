7-Eleven, Speedway, Stripes Announce Plan to Fill 60,000 Roles on National Hiring Day

On May 3, Convenience Retail Company and Independent Franchise Owners to Host Recruitment Event Across the U.S.

IRVING, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, along with participating independent franchise owners and operators, are hosting a National Hiring Event on Tuesday, May 3 across more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The convenience retailers are collectively hiring passionate, customer-focused employees for 60,000 jobs.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, interested candidates are invited to apply to all open store-level positions in-person at one of the more than 13,000 locations or online by visiting careers.7-eleven.com and Speedway.com/careers . Career opportunities include both entry-level and management positions inside the store as well as support roles, numerous IT positions and maintenance technicians to help fuel 7-Eleven's industry leading and innovative technological initiatives. Same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers are available for in-person, store-level applicants. Candidates applying for IT positions and maintenance technician roles are encouraged to apply online.

"For more than 90 years, 7-Eleven has been innovating to meet customer needs, and 2022 is presenting our family of brands with more exciting growth opportunities than ever across the country," said Rankin Gasaway, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "We and our franchisees take pride in providing associates with career advancement, flexible work schedules and competitive pay, and we welcome you to come learn and grow with 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes."

Store associate positions also will typically help continue to meet the surge in summer traffic, both in stores and through mobile orders, made through the 7NOW® delivery app. 7NOW Delivery offers more than 3,000 favorite 7-Eleven beverages, snacks, and more to be ordered online and delivered directly to customers. Alcohol delivery is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. The 7NOW app provides real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

