ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded first quarter 2022 revenues of $590.7 million, an increase of 10.3% over the first quarter 2021 revenue of $535.6 million, with organic revenues* increasing 7.0% to $573.1 million. The Company's first quarter 2022 reported net income was $72.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $92.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $69.8 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The first quarter 2021 results have been adjusted to exclude the gain related to the disposition of properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. of $31.1 million ($22.9 million, net of tax).

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "We are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well positioned for 2022. Our employees have displayed a strong level of commitment and drive towards taking care of our customers. We are confident in our continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that it is well positioned for 2022 and its confidence in its strategic growth and profitability moving forward.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the impact of the extent and duration of economic contraction related to COVID-19 on general economic activity for the remainder of 2022 and beyond; the impact of future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition, including, without limitation, restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



















March 31,

December 31,





2022



2021 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 258,338

$ 105,301 Trade accounts receivables, net



137,621



139,579 Financed receivables, net



26,631



26,152 Materials and supplies



29,062



28,926 Other current assets



44,860



52,422 Total Current Assets



496,512



352,380 Equipment and property, net



132,680



133,257 Goodwill



730,139



721,819 Customer contracts, net



318,806



325,929 Trademarks and tradenames, net



109,520



108,976 Other intangible assets, net



10,090



11,679 Operating lease, right-of-use assets



241,043



244,784 Financed receivables, long-term, net



46,192



47,097 Other assets



46,161



34,949 Total Assets

$ 2,131,143

$ 1,980,870 LIABILITIES











Accounts payable



38,586



44,568 Accrued insurance, current



37,724



36,414 Accrued compensation and related liabilities



76,291



97,862 Unearned revenue



156,516



145,122 Operating lease liabilities, current



74,463



75,240 Current portion of long-term debt



15,000



18,750 Other current liabilities



82,317



73,206 Total Current Liabilities



480,897



491,162 Accrued insurance, less current portion



32,218



31,545 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



169,839



172,520 Long-term debt



280,783



136,250 Long-term accrued liabilities



59,877



67,345 Total Liabilities



1,023,614



898,822 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



492,461



491,911 Retained earnings and other equity



615,068



590,137 Total stockholders' equity



1,107,529



1,082,048 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,131,143

$ 1,980,870

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 REVENUES











Customer services

$ 590,680

$ 535,554 COSTS AND EXPENSES











Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)



295,378



261,552 Sales, general and administrative



178,785



162,208 Depreciation and amortization



24,847



23,596 Total operating expenses



499,010



447,356 OPERATING INCOME



91,670



88,198 Interest expense, net



568



606 Other income, net



(1,279)



(32,260) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



92,381



119,852 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



19,936



27,209 NET INCOME

$ 72,445

$ 92,643 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.15

$ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



492,213



492,003 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



492,325



492,003















APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues by type, organic revenues in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains, the accelerated stock vesting expense or the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, organic revenues by type and organic revenues in constant dollars to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)





























Three Months Ended





March 31,

















Variance





2022

2021

$

%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and EPS























Net income

$ 72,445

$ 92,643

$ (20,198)

(21.8)

Property disposition gains (net of tax $22,893)



—



(31,058)



31,058

—

Adjusted income taxes on excluded items



—



8,165



(8,165)

—

Adjusted net income

$ 72,445

$ 69,750

$ 2,695

3.9

Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.15

$ 0.14

$ 0.01

7.1

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



492,213



492,003



210

0.0

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



492,325



492,003



322

0.1



























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA























Net income

$ 72,445

$ 92,643

$ (20,198)

(21.8)

Depreciation and amortization



24,847



23,596



1,251

5.3

Interest expense, net



568



606



(38)

(6.3)

Provision for income taxes



19,936



27,209



(7,273)

(26.7)

EBITDA



117,796



144,054



(26,258)

(18.2)

Property disposition gains



—



(31,058)



31,058

—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 117,796

$ 112,996

$ 4,800

4.2



























Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow























Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 87,532

$ 119,486

$ (31,954)

(26.7)

Capital expenditures



(7,995)



(7,826)



(169)

(2.1)

Free Cash Flow

$ 79,537

$ 111,660

$ (32,123)

(28.8)

































Three Months Ended





March 31,

















Variance





2022

2021

$

%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues and Organic Revenues in Constant Dollars























Revenues

$ 590,680

$ 535,554

$ 55,126

10.3

Revenue growth from acquisitions



(17,567)



—



(17,567)

—

Organic revenues



573,113



535,554



37,559

7.0

Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate



(3,663)



—



(3,663)

—

Organic revenues in constant dollars

$ 569,450

$ 535,554

$ 33,896

6.3



























Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues























Residential revenues

$ 259,259

$ 235,179

$ 24,080

10.2

Residential revenues from acquisitions



(10,282)



—



(10,282)

—

Residential organic revenues

$ 248,977

$ 235,179

$ 13,798

5.8



























Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues























Commercial revenues

$ 205,787

$ 188,697

$ 17,090

9.1

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions



(2,222)



—



(2,222)

—

Commercial organic revenues

$ 203,565

$ 188,697

$ 14,868

7.9



























Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to Organic Termite Revenues























Termite revenues

$ 119,706

$ 105,694

$ 14,012

13.3

Termite revenues from acquisitions



(5,063)



—



(5,063)

—

Termite organic revenues

$ 114,643

$ 105,694

$ 8,949

8.5





























CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

First Quarter 2022 results on

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 1-877-869-3839 domestic;

1-201-689-8265 international

with conference ID of 13728548

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through May 2, 2022

Please dial 1-877-660-6853 / 1-201-612-7415, Passcode 13728548

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to salphonso@mww.com

For Further Information Contact

Julie Bimmerman (404) 888-2103

View original content:

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.