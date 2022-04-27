MTX Group Announces Partnership with The Unquiet Professional

Technology Collaboration To Maximize Advocacy Toward Making Noise For Those Who Serve

FRISCO, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group (MTX) , a global technology consulting firm, officially announced a new partnership with The Unquiet Professional , a charitable organization committed to recognizing and honoring America's Gold Star and Surviving families, Veterans and military families by providing rewarding and purposeful opportunities to heal from the wounds of war. Together, this collaboration will advance a culture of healing and resilience.

MTX developed the structured environment and solution that The Unquiet Professional needed. The tailored solution supports day-to-day operational requirements such as contact database management, donor intake process, event management and website updates. This work ultimately enables The Unquiet Professional to spend more time helping families in need and less on administrative functions. In addition, the platform tracks and streamlines any support requests efficiently and thoughtfully. MTX recently became a member of the Salesforce.org Partner community, whose focus is on building powerful technology for and with our community of nonprofits, schools and philanthropic organizations. MTX will continue to tailor solutions and maximize social impact by helping nonprofits like The Unquiet Professional operate effectively, raise funds and connect with their communities.

"The impact that The Unquiet Professional has on our military community is extraordinary," said MTX Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Nipa Nobel. "This partnership is another example of our MTX family directly contributing to community impact. Giving back to the military men and women who have served and sacrificed is a great honor. MTX will continue to use our platform to create meaningful outcomes and carry on the legacy of Michael H. Simpson."

Krista Simpson Anderson co-founded The Unquiet Professional after receiving support in the wake of her husband's death, U.S. Army Green Beret Staff Sergeant Michael H. Simpson. In honor of his heroic sacrifice, The Unquiet Professional is dedicated to all military families who have served and sacrificed at home and abroad. MTX and The Unquiet Professional aim to support those who serve through awareness programs and services.

"It takes a village. I know firsthand how important community is when you've experienced trauma or simply navigating military life," said The Unquiet Professional Co-Founder Krista Simpson Anderson. "I was blessed with the support for our family in the wake of Mike's death. The Unquiet Professional was founded out of grief and gratitude, making it a gift to serve in this capacity today. We want to be that village for others which, thanks to the MTX Group and their incredible team, we will have the capability to do so more thoughtfully and efficiently. I am so grateful MTX Group is a part of our village, allowing us to evolve our programs and services to better support our community. Nine years ago today, our family was notified of Mike's accident in Afghanistan, and I feel it is so special to share such a meaningful partnership with the world as we honor and remember Mike and the life he so vibrantly lived."

ABOUT MTX GROUP

MTX Group Inc. (MTX) is a global technology consulting firm that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health and the economy. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with leading cloud technologies.

ABOUT THE UNQUIET PROFESSIONAL

The Unquiet Professional is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization committed to recognizing, honoring, and empowering our nation's Gold Star & Surviving Families, Veterans, and military families by providing purposeful opportunities to heal from the wounds of war. Through awareness initiatives and empowering support programs, The Unquiet Professional is committed to making noise for those who serve. Founded by Krista Simpson Anderson and Andrea Rinaldi, The Unquiet Professional is in honor of Michael H. Simpson, the loudest Green Beret they ever knew. SSG Simpson succumbed to wounds from an improvised explosive device attack in Afghanistan while serving with 1st Special Forces Group. He is laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

