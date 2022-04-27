Gautam Kumar Named Lower's First Chief Financial Officer

The venture capital backed fintech adds second C-Suite executive in the past six months.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower, the fintech that raised the largest Series A round in Ohio history last year led by Accel, brings on Gautam Kumar to serve as its first Chief Financial Officer.

Lower CFO Gautam Kumar (PRNewswire)

Kumar came up through venture capital before spending nearly a decade rising in the ranks at McKinsey & Company. Prior to joining Lower, Kumar had stints at two growth stage companies, both seeing successful outcomes. He served as CFO of Rocket Travel, Inc., which was acquired by Bookings Holdings [Nasdaq: BKNG] and SVP of strategy and business development at OptionsHouse, acquired by ETrade.

"Gautam's a gamer. He's a leader with an incredible track record of working with growth stage companies and we're excited to add his experience to our team," said co-founder and CEO Dan Snyder. "We're thankful to add a leader of his caliber to be the financial steward for Lower."

Kumar will be responsible for the strategic direction in finance, forecasting, growth strategy, and accounting.

"The opportunity to help shape Lower's growth is something I couldn't pass up. I look forward to helping make the experience a home run for our customers, team members, and investors," said Kumar. "The company's transformative work will revolutionize home buying. I'm proud to be part of this mission to change our customers' lives by helping them build wealth through homeownership."

His appointment is on the tail of Lower being named by CB Insights as a company that may go public in 2022 and to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Personal Finance Companies list.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

Lower Primary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lower) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lower