Chintai secures in-principle approval for the Capital Markets Services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai, a Singapore based fintech company that uses blockchain technology to modernise capital markets, announced it has received in-principle approval for the Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), a leading financial regulator in Asia. The license enables Chintai to conduct regulated activity dealing in capital markets products. This includes the issuance of securities and units in a collective investment scheme (CIS).

David Packham, CEO and Executive Director, commented, "Singapore is Chintai's global headquarters because of its progressive regulation in digital assets, the multicultural talent pool, and the robust governance in the financial sector. We founded Chintai in 2018, and after evaluating different jurisdictions globally, Singapore stood out for us as an innovative hub and business community that is leading in digital assets ." He added, "We are incredibly excited to be granted the in-principle approval from MAS and aim to play an instrumental role in developing the blockchain and digital assets space in Singapore".

Chintai will expand its team in Singapore in the near term as hiring has started early this year. "We are doing everything we can to hire the best and the brightest to join the blockchain space, and hopefully, Chintai will be their top choice. We have a community focused culture, as demonstrated by our collaborations with The National University of Singapore Business School and sponsored awards for Singapore knowledge-driven enterprises during the Singapore Global FinTech Awards 2021 organised by the Singapore FinTech Association."

Chintai will be able to offer security assets tokenisation to accredited and institutional investors upon fulfilling the requirements set forth by MAS.

About Chintai

Chintai is a Singapore-based Fintech company, established in 2019, that utilises blockchain technology to modernise capital markets for banks, financial institutions, and asset managers. Chintai's product suite includes dynamic issuance, automated compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, automated corporate actions, liquidity, instant settlement, and more. The end-to-end solution offers traditional finance companies a one-stop platform with a robust automated compliance engine powered by our proprietary solution Sentinel-AI. Our strategic intent is to bridge the world of traditional finance with a blockchain technology platform and build a new competitive advantage with our clients. Learn more at http://chintai.io

