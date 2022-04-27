Cetera Adds Industry Veteran To Business Development Team

Steve Dripchak joins Cetera's growing business development team, which landed several key affiliations in first quarter 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that industry veteran Steve Dripchak has joined its business development team. Dripchak will serve as a senior recruiter in the mid-Atlantic region, where he will cover New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio. He joins Cetera from Securities America, where he held a business development leadership role for nearly 10 years as part of his extensive financial services career.

"Steve's unique background and skillset make him an excellent addition that bolsters our already-powerful team," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "As we continue to attract advisors from across the industry, Steve's efforts will be key to success in recruiting financial professionals who value independence and the industry's leading growth resources and support. We welcome Steve to the team and look forward to his contributions."

"It is clear that the Cetera business development team has great camaraderie, and I am proud to join a group of like-minded, passionate professionals," Dripchak said. "In addition to the team dynamics, I feel fortunate to be joining an industry-leading firm with top support and resources at a critical time for the financial advice industry. Joining Cetera is a great fit and I look forward to making a real impact to support the firm's growth trajectory."

Dripchak will complement an already well-established business development team at Cetera. In February, Cetera announced it bolstered its business development team with several key hires, adding four sourcing and engagement specialists, two senior business development specialists, and two internal business development specialists.

Several high-profile advisors and practices affiliated with Cetera in the first quarter of 2022. Hays Breard, a $327 million Baton Rouge-based practice, joined Cetera from LPL in March. In addition, Mark Joyner joined AdvisorNet – one of the largest regions within Cetera Advisor Networks – managing $250 million in assets. In January, InTouch Wealth Advisors, led by industry veteran financial professionals Jason Benedetti, Gus Dekavallas and Larry Ritter, joined Cetera as part of Wilde Wealth Management, managing nearly $200 million. Lewis Financial Group, which oversees nearly $150 million in assets and is led by Kate Lewis, joined one of Cetera Wealth Partners' largest OSJs from Voya Financial Advisors.

Dripchak started his financial services career at Wall Street Clearing Corp in 1983 and worked at Waterhouse Securities starting in 1985. He went on to work for Bear, Stearns, National Financial Securities, and Securities America. He is based in New Jersey where he lives with his family, including seven children.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

