Athena Mentor Launches the World's First Mentor-to-Earn Platform by Building a Novel "Wisdom-Mining" Crypto-Based Economy

BANGKOK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Mentor, a new blockchain startup just emerging from stealth, is introducing today its core mentor-to-earn service. The key feature is "wisdom mining": users can transform their wisdom into crypto tokens, with the goal of distributing skills and experience from mentors to mentees worldwide. To build the wisdom mining protocol, Athena constructed a one-on-one video conference platform that rewards those who participate with our new Athena tokens. Anyone can use the platform and it is free to get started. The company plans to reach 100,000 users by the year end and a million by the end of next year.

Dr. Supachai "Kid" Parchariyanon, the CEO and Co-founder of RISE, states that "Athena is one of the most important puzzle pieces in helping us achieve our goal of contributing 1% growth to Southeast Asia's aggregated GDP. Because of the work that RISE has done over the last five years with corporates, startups, executives, and innovators, we can launch Athena with over 300 mentors from 27 industries and 30 countries." He also reiterated the goal for Athena is to attain 100,000 users by the end of this year and 1 million users by the end of next year.

Paramee Intarachumnum, the Product Lead at Athena, says, "Research on mentorships from Sun Microsystems indicates that those who have mentors are promoted five times faster than those who don't. Nevertheless, workers face two major obstacles to establishing a fruitful mentorship experience: access and sustainability. Not only will we help solve the problem of mentor access, but we also ensure sustainability via the use of tokenomics. Ultimately, the exchange of skills, knowledge, and wisdom that Athena enables will help democratize wisdom worldwide."

The heart of the platform is wisdom mining, whereby a user can receive Athena tokens by contributing as a mentor or participating as a mentee. Either form of engagement with the platform provides tokens. Anyone can start receiving tokens and using the platform for free by scheduling 'Coffee Chat, which is15-minute session. If a mentee would like a longer meeting, Premium Mentorship services are available for a fee. The reason that Athena rewards all types of user engagement is to build a high level of sustainability; starting today, anyone can use the platform and receive tokens under our mentor-to-earn model.

Viriya Reungwai, the Technology Lead, says, "Athena Mentor is only the starting point of our whole vision to democratize wisdom across the planet. Our long-term goal is to democratize wisdom across many areas, including hiring and coaching. Right now, however, our focus is on building the platform infrastructure, which is a blockchain-based economy allowing us to serve as the bridge from Web2 to Web3. First, users who hold and stake our Athena tokens will be able to access premium services and events exclusive only to token holders. Second, the mentoring fee will be lowered for token holders. Lastly, to fulfill the promise of mentor-to-earn, we will partner with other entities to enable the exchange of Athena tokens for fiat currencies, other cryptocurrencies, and goods and services."

To celebrate the launch of the world's first mentor-to-earn platform, users who join Athena will receive three times the usual number of Athena tokens on all their activities from today until May 31, 2022. Anyone can register for free and start wisdom mining today.

About Athena Mentor

Athena Mentor is a Mentor-to-Earn blockchain startup with the core concept of "Wisdom Mining". Users can transform their wisdom into crypto tokens, with the goal of distributing skills and experience from mentors to mentees worldwide. Athena Mentor is a spin-off startup from RISE Corporate Innovation Powerhouse based in Southeast Asia which supports Athena Mentor by bringing in the top-notch mentors worldwide.

To build the wisdom mining protocol, Athena constructed a one-on-one video conference platform that rewards those who participate with our new Athena tokens. Anyone can use the platform and it is free to get started. For more information about Athena Mentor, please visit our official website at https://mentor.athenaglobal.co

About RISE

RISE is a leading Corporate Innovation Powerhouse based out of Southeast Asia. With the mission to lift up 1 percent of GDP of this region, we work closely with Fortune 500, large family businesses, and government agencies across the region to help set up and scale innovation initiatives from outside and within the organization. We are known for Global Accelerator Program, Intrapreneur University, Venture Building Services, and Corporate Innovation Summit - Asia's Largest Experiential Conference. We have been creating the global ecosystem for corporate innovation with a network of more than 500 corporations, 4,000 startups, and over 20,000 corporate innovators and partners in 40 countries around the world, contributing to a combined impact of over US$2 billion.

For more information about RISE, check out riseaccel.com .

