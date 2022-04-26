TriNet Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

15% Growth in Total Revenues to $1.2 Billion

27% Growth in Professional Service Revenues to $194 million

Net Income per Diluted Share of $2.21 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $2.55

DUBLIN, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

First quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 15% to $1.2 billion as compared to the same period last year.

Professional service revenues increased 27% to $194 million as compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $146 million , or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $101 million , or $1.51 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $168 million , or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $111 million , or $1.66 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $242 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $163 million , in the same period last year.

Closed acquisition of Zenefits in February 2022 .

Returned $316 million to shareholders through tender offer.

Finished the First Quarter with over 601,000 Users across our PEO and HCM products.

Average PEO WSEs increased 7% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 343,000.

Average HCM Users for the period following our acquisition of Zenefits was approximately 253,000.

At March 31, 2022, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $235 million and total debt of $495 million .

"TriNet successfully executed several strategic initiatives during the first quarter, which have positioned us for a strong 2022 and beyond," said Burton M. Goldfield , TriNet's President and CEO. "Our dynamic customer base continued to grow, add employees, and drive our first quarter revenue growth. Through our acquisition of Zenefits, we diversified and elevated our SMB product offering and positioned the company for a digital transformation. Finally, we returned capital to shareholders through a $316 million tender offer optimizing our balance sheet in the process."

Mr. Goldfield added, "We strive to act in the best interests of all of our stakeholders. We are committed to helping our customers navigate the many HR complexities they are facing. Through the acquisition of Zenefits, we are expanding our product offering, serving our customers throughout their business lifecycle, all while continuing to deliver strong financial performance."

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

In addition to announcing our first quarter 2022 results, we provide our second quarter and full-year 2022 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q2 2022

Full Year 2022



Low

High

Low

High Total Revenues

8%

9%

7%

9% Professional Service Revenues

14%

15%

15%

18% Insurance Cost Ratio

88.5%

87.5%

89.0%

88.0% Diluted net income per share of common stock

$ 0.69

$ 0.80

$ 3.28

$ 3.91 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 1.10

$ 1.21

$ 4.70

$ 5.35

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2022

2021

% Change Income Statement Data:











Total revenues $ 1,218

$ 1,060

15 % Operating income 204

138

48

Net income 146

101

45

Diluted net income per share of common stock 2.21

1.51

46

Non-GAAP measures (1):











Adjusted EBITDA 242

163

48

Adjusted Net income 168

111

51

Operating Metrics:











Insurance Cost Ratio 80%

83%

(3) % Average WSEs 343,245

321,295

7

Total WSEs at period end 348,349

326,216

7

Average HCM Users (2) 253,766

N/A

N/A

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(2) From February 15, 2022, the date on which we acquired Zenefits, to the end of the period.

(in millions) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital $ 305

700

(56) % Total assets 3,204

3,309

(3)

Debt 495

495

—

Total stockholders' equity 695

881

(21)







Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 214

$ (175)

(222) % Net cash used in investing activities (213)

(3)

7,000

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (353)

56

(730)

Non-GAAP measure (1):











Corporate Operating Cash Flows 193

131

47

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions except per share data) 2022 2021 Professional service revenues $ 194 $ 153 Insurance service revenues 1,024 907 Total revenues 1,218 1,060 Insurance costs 823 751 Cost of providing services 70 64 Sales and marketing 45 46 General and administrative 47 36 Systems development and programming 16 13 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 13 12 Total costs and operating expenses 1,014 922 Operating income 204 138 Other income (expense):



Interest expense, bank fees and other (5) (5) Interest income 1 2 Income before provision for income taxes 200 135 Income taxes 54 34 Net income $ 146 $ 101 Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (8) (1) Comprehensive income $ 138 $ 100 Net income per share:



Basic $ 2.23 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.51 Weighted average shares:



Basic 65 66 Diluted 66 67

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 235

$ 612 Investments 154

135 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 1,216

1,195 Accounts receivable, net 10

15 Unbilled revenue, net 317

324 Prepaid expenses, net 55

67 Other current assets 106

91 Total current assets 2,093

2,439 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 163

166 Investments, noncurrent 165

168 Property, equipment and software, net 82

79 Operating lease right-of-use asset 48

42 Goodwill 433

294 Other intangible assets, net 100

6 Other assets 120

115 Total assets $ 3,204

$ 3,309 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 118

$ 86 Client deposits and other client liabilities 124

97 Accrued wages 561

369 Accrued health insurance costs, net 166

174 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 48

55 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 739

929 Operating lease liabilities 15

11 Insurance premiums and other payables 17

18 Total current liabilities 1,788

1,739 Long-term debt, noncurrent 495

495 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 143

135 Deferred taxes 26

11 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 48

41 Other non-current liabilities 9

7 Total liabilities 2,509

2,428 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and additional paid-in capital 837

808 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (133)

74 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)

(1) Total stockholders' equity 695

881 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,204

$ 3,309

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Operating activities



Net income $ 146 $ 101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 21 19 Stock based compensation 12 11 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification and impairment 3 3 Deferred income taxes 2 — Other 2 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 8 13 Unbilled revenue, net 7 (94) Other assets and prepaid expenses, net (11) (19) Accounts payable and other liabilities 10 29 Client deposits and other client liabilities 28 17 Accrued wages 188 179 Accrued health insurance costs, net (8) (7) Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 1 — Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (191) (426) Operating lease liabilities (4) (3) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 214 (175) Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (91) (82) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 72 84 Purchases of property and equipment (11) (5) Acquisition of Zenefits, net of cash acquired (183) — Net cash used in investing activities (213) (3) Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (350) (60) Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (3) (5) Payment of long-term financing fees — (9) Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Notes — 500 Repayment of debt — (370) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (353) 56 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (352) (122) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,738 1,643 End of period $ 1,386 $ 1,521





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 9 $ 2 Income taxes (refund) paid, net $ (12) $ 2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, and - transaction and integration costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, such as transaction and integration costs, and non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation, - amortization of other intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense (2), - transaction and integration costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-recurring costs and non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and - Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs and loss on a terminated derivative.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Net income $ 146 $ 101 Provision for income taxes 54 34 Stock based compensation 12 11 Interest expense, bank fees and other 6 5 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets ¹ 14 12 Transaction and integration costs 10 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 242 $ 163 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.9% 15.4% (1) Amount includes amortization of cloud computing arrangements included in operating expenses.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Net income $ 146 $ 101 Effective income tax rate adjustment 4 — Stock based compensation 12 11 Amortization of intangible assets 3 1 Non-cash interest expense — 2 Transaction and integration costs 10 — Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (7) (4) Adjusted Net Income $ 168 $ 111 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 66 67 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 2.55 $ 1.66

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 214 $ (175) Less: Change in WSE related other current assets (9) (85) Less: Change in WSE related liabilities 30 (221) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - WSE $ 21 $ (306) Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 193 $ 131

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the second quarter and full-year 2022 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year and excludes transaction and integration cost percentages as there is no comparative amount in the second quarter and full year of 2021, respectively, and no percentages can be provided. Adjusted Net Income excludes transaction and integration costs for 2022.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q2 2021

Q2 2022 Guidance

FY 2021

Year 2022 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 91

(52)% (45)%

$ 338

(37)% (25)% Effective income tax rate adjustment (4)

(100) (107)

(10)

(90) (104) Stock based compensation 13

35 35

50

29 29 Amortization of intangible assets 9

(42) (42)

12

48 48 Non-cash interest expense 1

— —

3

(65) (65) Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (6)

57 57

(17)

92 92 Adjusted Net Income $ 104

(33)% (26)%

$ 376

(19)% (8)% GAAP weighted average shares of

common stock - diluted 67







67





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.56

$ 1.10 $ 1.21

$ 5.64

$ 4.70 $ 5.35

