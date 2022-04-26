Tealium Appoints Claire Long to Board of Directors

Long brings 20 years of financial experience from public accounting to CFO roles

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium, the most trusted and world's largest independent customer data platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Claire Long to its Board of Directors as well as its Audit Committee Chair. Currently serving as the Managing Member of Long Partners, LLC and with more than 20 years of experience working as a financial executive, Long has expertise leading large teams of accounting and finance professionals.

"I'm honored to join Tealium's Board of Directors," said Long. "Tealium is the most innovative customer data platform out there and I've watched them grow into the multi-national leader they are today. For me to join at this point in time when the company continues leading the industry is really exciting."

Long previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Mapp Digital, Covario, The San Diego Union-Tribune, and others. She has also volunteered with the San Diego Imperial Council Girl Scouts for over 15 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Claire Long as one of the newest members to our Board of Directors," said Jeff Lunsford, Chief Executive Officer at Tealium. "A fixture within the San Diego finance and business circles, Claire has deep expertise providing financial support for marketing technology firms. Her unique perspectives will be very valued on the Tealium Board of Directors."

Tealium has been a trusted provider of customer data orchestration solutions for more than a decade, and top businesses worldwide including Microsoft, Hyatt, and Gap rely on Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include the most trusted customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.Tealium.com .

