PNC BANK CELEBRATES 12th ANNUAL WOMEN IN BUSINESS WEEK: ACCELERATING WOMEN'S FINANCIAL EQUALITY

Weeklong Lineup of Virtual Events Aims to Engage, Inform Female Financial Decision Makers

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank is proud to announce its 12th annual Women in Business Week: Accelerating Women's Financial Equality, which will be held virtually May 9 – 13, 2022.

Through this annual event, PNC provides female financial decision makers – from business owners and executives to women who may be managing their finances for the first time – with an opportunity to glean valuable insights, intended to help support the long-term financial health of their families and businesses alike.

This year's lineup features seven engaging and informative events, headlined by keynote speakers Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer, co-founders of Entreprenista and the digital and influencer agency Socialfly, who will share how they grew their business and built a powerful networking community for women.

"This year's webcasts draw on our relationships with companies and organizations across the country who are aligned in the mission to accelerate women's financial equality and close the economic gender gap," says Beth Marcello, head of PNC's Women's Business Development. "According to the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Report, if progress continued at its current pace, it would still take women another 257 years to catch up economically to men. That's not fast enough for us, which is why we launched Project 257℠ last year. Our Women in Business Week speakers will offer their experience and insights on a variety of topics relevant to the gender gap, from entrepreneurship and personal investing to heart health."

Women in Business Week is just one example of PNC's commitment to continually engage, enlighten, attract and retain clients and employees who identify as women. The bank has supported female financial decision makers for more than 20 years, and its Women's Business Development practice was officially established in 2000 to reflect its recognition of the increasing impact of women as decision makers and influencers.

PNC also offers a national network of more than 4,000 PNC-Certified Women's Business Advocates and supports organizations, such as SheEO and the Women Presidents Organization, which mentor and advocate for women entrepreneurs and executives. Through these efforts, PNC strives to bring women together through interesting and informative programs, focusing on financial wellness and empowerment for customers and non-customers alike. To learn more about PNC's women's business advocacy, visit pnc.com/women.

Women in Business Week events are free and open to the public. Registration is available at pnc.com/businesswebcasts.

VIRTUAL WOMEN IN BUSINESS WEEK EVENTS

Monday, May 9

11 am ET: The Women Who Built the Brand: Making Purell a Household Name

Kick off the week in conversation with the third-generation, woman-owned business that helped the world survive the pandemic.

Marcella Kanfer Rolnick , GOJO executive chair

Carey Jaros , GOJO CEO

Moderator: Joe Luckring , PNC regional president, Akron

1 pm ET: Radical Generosity: Changing the World for Entrepreneurs

Learn how a no-interest loan and SheEO Activators are accelerating financial equality for two entrepreneurs.

Wanona Satcher , CEO, Makhers Studio and 2021 SheEO Venture

Danielle Ruttenberg , co-founder, Remark Glass and 2022 SheEO Venture

Susie Pan , director of Ventures, SheEO

Moderator: Mariko Blakely , PNC relationship manager and SheEO activator

Tuesday, May 10

11 am ET: The Business of the Arts: How Women Set the Stage

From dance theaters to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, women are the star performers in the arts and culture economy.

Liz Peschges , vice president, Culture and Strategy, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Zenetta Drew , executive director, Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Vanessa Cooksey , president & CEO, Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis

Moderator: Kristen Baird Adams , chief of staff, PNC Office of the Regional Presidents

1 pm ET: Women Moving Markets: A Force for Social Change

This panel discussion will address how leading women are using finance as a tool for promoting equity and social impact.

Tracy Palandjian , CEO and co-founder, Social Finance

Betty Francisco , CEO, Boston Impact Initiative, Entrepreneur & Angel Investor, Pipeline Angels

Moderator: Linda Henry , CEO, Boston Globe

Wednesday, May 11

1 pm ET: Financial Freedom: Getting Savvy About Money

Compelling stories and practical steps can change your lifelong relationship with money.

Lynne Herndon , credit executive, PNC Commercial Credit

Brenasia Ward-Caldwell, cloud security analyst, PNC Enterprise Technology & Security

Melodie Roach , vice president and financial adviser, PNC Investments

Moderator: Jennifer Daurora , vice president, PNC Retail Solutions and Design

Thursday, May 12

1 pm ET: The Strength of We: Friends, Followers and Confidantes

Keynote Speakers Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer, co-founders of Entreprenista and the digital and influencer agency Socialfly, share how they grew their business and built a powerful networking community for women.

Moderator: Alex Overstrom , head of PNC Small Business

Friday, May 13

11 am ET: The Heart of Women's Healthcare

Pioneers in women's heart health discuss the gaps in women's health research and what's being done to improve it.

Bhawanjit Brar , Ph. D, CEO and founder, Jaan Biotherapeutics

Indu Poornima, M.D., director of Preventive Cardiology and Women's Heart Center, Allegheny Health Network

Lisa Iadicicco , executive director, Women in Bio

Moderator: Stacy Juchno , CPA, General Auditor, The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

