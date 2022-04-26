Otava Adds Managed Azure Cloud to Robust Hybrid Cloud Portfolio

Managed, Maintained, and Supported Azure Cloud Infrastructure in a Secure and Scalable Environment Helps Customers Stay Compliant, Control Costs, and Grow While Focusing on Core Business

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava , a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced the availability of its Managed Azure Cloud service that enables businesses to achieve the benefits of a fully managed Azure cloud environment. Otava's fully managed service helps customers overcome the complexities of Azure and public cloud infrastructure, so that they can maintain focus on their core competencies.

According to Statistica , Azure controls 33.1% of the worldwide Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) hyperscaler market share this year. This combined with Structure Research 's findings that project the managed Public Cloud market will reach $11.8 billion in 2026 at a five-year annual growth rate of 29.2%, Otava Managed Azure Cloud presents a significant growth opportunity for the business.

"As edge computing and cloud become higher priorities, small and medium-sized businesses need to find a way to succeed in the digital landscape," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Otava Managed Azure Cloud is a critical addition to our broad portfolio of secure and compliant hybrid cloud and security services. I'm very proud of our extremely talented team for bringing to market a complimentary fully managed, high-value Azure Cloud solution. We are excited to support our customers and partners seeking higher levels of agility, efficiency, and security with Azure Cloud while freeing their own IT staff to achieve greater performance in the areas where they are needed most."

With Otava's Managed Azure Cloud, businesses gain the advantages of cloud computing, while the management and maintenance is handled by cloud experts. The service ensures continuous improvement with workload migration, cloud environment configuration, built-in governance, security solutions, data protection, and monitoring with analysis. Otava's deep experience in cloud security, compliance, and cost containment helps customers to achieve cost management, regulatory compliance, accelerated app delivery, scalability and business agility. All Otava services are backed by a world-class support team available 24/7/365.

Otava is an industry-leading compliant hybrid cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path to hybridity for companies navigating the cloud native landscape. Otava's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. Otava gives its customers the power to innovate within a secure and compliant environment.

Otava Managed Azure Cloud is available today. For more information, please visit https://www.otava.com/solutions/cloud/azure-cloud/ .

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

