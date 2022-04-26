Netradyne Announces Partnership with J&M Tank Lines, Inc.

Premier bulk carrier to deploy Driver•i for its positive coaching and advanced features

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced a partnership with J&M Tank Lines, Inc. an industry leader in dry bulk transport. Through the partnership, the family-owned company will deploy Netradyne's Driver•i advanced vision-based safety camera platform throughout its fleet.

"Technology like Driver•i is the future of the transportation industry," said Harold Sumerford, Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines, Inc. "It is an investment you have to make in the safety and well-being of your people as well as the general public. Our partnership with Netradyne is helping our drivers to be safer on the roadway and keep their skills sharp through the coaching that is available."

J&M Tank Lines, Inc. turned to Netradyne for Driver•i's positive coaching component. Driver•i provides drivers with a balance of positive, supportive comments along with constructive feedback – engaging drivers and managers in balanced interactions that promote productive and collaborative relationships, and ultimately safer drivers.

"J&M Tank Lines, Inc. takes great pride in its safety-first culture," said Adam Kahn, President, Netradyne. "By leveraging the AI technology from Driver•i, J&M Tank Lines, Inc. is able to empower their drivers to make smarter decisions on the road, ultimately creating a safer environment for everyone."

J&M Tank Lines, Inc. will use the optional inward-facing cameras to ensure the highest level of protection and safety. The inward cameras can detect and alert drivers about seat belt use, drowsy driving and distracted driving.

"Inward facing cameras offer J&M Tank Lines, Inc. the ability to truly live our core values through safety and to do our part in reducing the amount of distracted driving through partnerships with the Lutzie43 Foundation and NTTC's Zero Distractions," said Dave Edmondson, Vice President of Safety and Compliance at J&M Tank Lines, Inc.

Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, J&M Tank Lines, Inc. specializes in dry-bulk transportation, with experience in food grade, liquid bulk and plastic materials across the Southeast and beyond. The company has a strong safety program with hiring requirements that meet or exceed the requirements set forth by the Department of Transportation, consistently ranking in the upper percentile of a variety of association safety contests each year.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

