McDonald's USA Helps Fans Unleash Their McNugget Persona with In-App Deal on April 27

For one day only, score a six-piece McNugget for $1, exclusively on the McDonald's App

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no wrong way to enjoy Chicken McNuggets® – whether you use them as a delicious way to get to your fave dipping sauce, eat all the McNugget shapes in a specific order, or swear by your own menu hack (like dunking your McNuggets into a McFlurry®... IYKYK).

Some people may not understand the way you roll, but we do. Take the McNuggets Personality Quiz to find out if you're the Creative Type, Sauce Superfan, Shape Connoisseur or Sharer. Then, test out your results on April 27 – because we're serving up six-piece Chicken McNuggets for $1, exclusively on the McDonald's App to enjoy your McNuggets however you'd like.

We'll see you on April 27 on the McDonald's App!

*Offer valid 04/27/22 at participating U.S. McDonald's. Valid 1x/day. Excludes Tax. McD app download and registration required.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About McDonald's USA's Chicken Quality

McDonald's USA, LLC, is committed to serving our customers chicken offerings that meet our high quality standards. In July 2016, we reached our commitment to serving chicken not treated with antibiotics to human medicine** nearly a year ahead of schedule, and in August 2016 we announced our Chicken McNuggets are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

**Farmers still use a class of antibiotics that are not prescribed to people, to help keep chickens healthy

