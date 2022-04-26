Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership's website www.hoeghlngpartners.com under the "SEC Filings" section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Partnership at:

Höegh LNG Partners LP

Canon's Court

22 Victoria Street

Hamilton HM 12

Bermuda

Tel: +1 (441) 298-3300

E-mail: ir@hoeghlngpartners.com

Contact:

The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

