Synchrony, CT Leaders Inaugurate the Synchrony Skills Academy

New Skills Center Provides Tech Training and Job Opportunities for Underserved Communities

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Executive Chair of Synchrony's Board of Directors Margaret Keane, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04), Synchrony Chief Human Resources Officer DJ Casto, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and District Arts and Education CEO A.M. Bhatt, together with community leaders, celebrate the opening of the new Synchrony Skills Academy at Synchrony headquarters in Stamford, CT on April 25, 2022.

(Pictured from left to right) CT Governor Ned Lamont, Executive Chair of Synchrony’s Board of Directors Margaret Keane, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, Synchrony Chief Human Resources Officer DJ Casto, CT State Representative Hubert Delany and District Arts and Education CEO A.M. Bhatt celebrate the official opening of the new Synchrony Skills Academy during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Synchrony) (PRNewswire)

The new Synchrony Skills Academy, which honors Executive Chair Margaret Keane's legacy of building a more inclusive future, will collaborate with the Connecticut Governor's Workforce Council, local schools, skills-credentialing organizations, and non-profits to provide underserved Connecticut communities with digital skills training and job placement support.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, powersports, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Executive Chair of Synchrony’s Board of Directors Margaret Keane speaks at the opening of the new Synchrony Skills Academy at Synchrony headquarters in Stamford, CT. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Synchrony) (PRNewswire)

(Pictured from right to left) CT Governor Ned Lamont, David Lehman, CT Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and Synchrony Chief Human Resources Officer DJ Casto, look on as student representative of the University of Connecticut’s Engineering Ambassadors program Faith Sporbert (left) shows CT State Representative Hubert Delany superconductivity during a tour of the new Synchrony Skills Academy. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Synchrony) (PRNewswire)

