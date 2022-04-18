Sperry® Launches SeaCycled™ Collection and Amplifies Sustainability Focus During Earth Week

Sperry has pledged to reduce water usage by 1 million gallons annually, and minimize packaging waste with a focus on eliminating single-use plastic

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperry , the American heritage footwear brand launched in 1935 by inventor and sailor Paul Sperry, is introducing a new purpose platform – All For Water, Water For All – in celebration of this year's Earth Week, kicking off today through April 22. The initiative expresses the brand's commitment to a more sustainable future, and Sperry's declaration that all people are welcome on the water and should have access and the ability to enjoy it.

Sperry SeaCycled (PRNewswire)

Focusing on sustainability without compromising style, Sperry has dramatically expanded its SeaCycledTM collection -- a range of footwear made with recycled and eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. This season's innovation includes recycled canvas uppers made with 100% recycled polyester (rPET). On average, the equivalent of 12 recycled plastic bottles is used to make one pair of shoes. Reclaimed leathers made from repurposed leather waste and recycled rubber outsoles that keep rubber out of landfills are also used in the SeaCycledTM range. By 2024 Sperry's goal is that 50% of the models produced will be part of the SeaCycledTM Collection.

"Sperry's customers want sustainable products but are willing to make zero compromises. They need to look good, be made well, and be offered at the same price," says Sean McDowell, SVP of Global Product, Sperry. "With these qualifications in mind, we have proudly designed several undyed styles that celebrate the materials while using less water and energy, and producing less waste."

To help educate and inspire consumers, Sperry has partnered with PangeaSeed Foundation , an international nonprofit organization that utilizes the universal power of art to further the conservation of our oceans. Leaning on their global network of creatives, they have chosen four artists from around the world to create a series of animations reimagining the science behind Sperry's seasonal innovations.

Sperry has also renewed its partnership with Waterkeeper Alliance , a U.S.-based global movement that unites more than 300 community-based Waterkeepers around the world to preserve and protect everyone's right to clean water. They will partner at the grassroots level to raise awareness and connect communities to their waterways with clean-up events as well as educational opportunities for Sperry employees and consumers, with a goal of creating lasting change. "Protecting and sustainably managing water, our most essential natural resource, is a responsibility that is shared by everyone," said Marc Yaggi, CEO, Waterkeeper Alliance. "Our partnership with Sperry will highlight the importance of engagement at all levels, the impact of our actions, and how incremental change can lead to long-term solutions and tangible results."

Key styles in the 2022 SeaCycled TM collection include the Authentic Original Boat Shoe – Sperry's classic boat shoe made with reclaimed leather uppers in handsewn construction; the Captain's Moc - inspired by Sperry's iconic Captain's Oxford shoe with upper, linings, and laces made from 100% recycled polyester, and a lightweight EVA outsole; and the Soletide Racy – a sporty low-profile sneaker made with reclaimed leather uppers and recycled rubber outsoles. Prices range from $59-$95.

Sperry SeaCycledTM styles are sold on Sperry.com and at select retailers, with new styles launching throughout the season.

ABOUT SPERRY

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. The brand is now fully rooted in the history of American style and continues to craft the tools for life's memorable experiences on, off and by the water. From the invention of the world's first boat shoe, Sperry remains the leader in the boat shoe category, and has also expanded its business into casuals, wet weather, boots and sneakers. The brand is primarily distributed through leading premium and better lifestyle retailers, as well as through Sperry retail stores and Sperry.com. Sperry is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. one of the world's leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. www.sperry.com @sperry

Sperry SeaCycled (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sperry