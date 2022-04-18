NUZEE ENTERS MARKET TO CO-PACK SINGLE-SERVE INSTANT COFFEE

Co-packing Company Entered into a Co-Packing & Manufacturing Agreement with Wild Society Coffee

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats, announced today that it has entered a new co-packing category, single-serve instant coffee, through a non-exclusive co-packing and manufacturing agreement with Wild Society Coffee, a coffee roaster crafting gourmet coffee focused on active conservation efforts in North America. Through its partnership with NuZee, Wild Society Coffee will now offer a new single-serve instant coffee format online.

Wild Society Single Serve Instant Coffee (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to enter into the gourmet instant coffee category with our single serve format. Like many of our products, our single serve instant coffee sticks are compact, easy to use, and there is no need for any equipment other than a mug and hot water. It's perfect to use in the outdoors for ultralight hiking, backpacking, hunting and fishing. We're confident a market exists for instant coffee amongst the outdoor enthusiasts with whom Wild Society works," says Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee.

Wild Society Coffee's new single-serve gourmet instant coffee format offers customers a new way to enjoy their cup of coffee on-the-go with a blend of specialty grade coffee, including Instant Microground Honey Coffee, Colombian Blend, and Caramel Mocha. Wild Society Coffee has pledged its intention to contribute 20% of its profits, if any, towards actionable conservation projects throughout North America. For example, starting in 2021, the premium coffee roaster worked with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and other volunteers and sponsors to relocate healthy bighorn sheep herds to their past environments. The remote locations in Arizona are expected to give the wild sheep an excellent chance of survival and anticipated population growth. Future projects are planned to focus on trout breeding to scientifically restock wild waters and build remote guzzlers to offer wildlife with sufficient water sources.

"Many of our customers go out in the wild where there are no stores and getting a good cup of coffee is extremely difficult. They also carry a lot of gear with them, so the lighter and smaller the package, the better. This Instant Microground coffee is perfect for our brand's target audience because it is easy to carry, easy to prepare and takes up very little space. Most of all, it delivers an exceptional cup of coffee that we believe tastes even better when you are surrounded by the beautiful nature this world has to offer," says Andrew Dunnavant from Wild Society Coffee.

Wild Society Coffee single-serve instant coffee is expected to be available starting at $15.95 at WildSocietyCoffee.com .

NuZee signed a co-packing and manufacturing agreement with Wild Society Coffee on April 7, 2022, which is NuZee's first foray into co-packing for the instant coffee category. This agreement is not exclusive, does not contemplate a specific minimum number of orders from Wild Society Coffee, and may be cancelled by either party at any time.

NuZee cannot assure that Wild Society Coffee will submit a certain number of (or any) orders to NuZee, nor can NuZee provide any assurance it will recognize any revenues from the agreement. However, in the event Wild Society Coffee agrees to purchase $2,000,000 of specified products from NuZee in a twelve-month period (following Wild Society Coffee's expected receipt of its first order from NuZee), the co-packing and manufacturing agreement will become an exclusive agreement between the parties.

For more information on how to work with NuZee, visit www.mynuzee.com .

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. NuZee has production facilities in the United States and Korea.

About Wild Society Coffee

Wild Society Coffee provides a high quality, gourmet cup of coffee to fuel life's adventures. Known for its commitment to animal conservation, the company works with wildlife ecologists, educators, and other partners to develop science-based strategies with real impact. Wild Society Coffee pledges to provide 20% of its profits, if any, to its actionable conservation projects in North America. To learn more about Wild Society Coffee, visit WildSocietyCoffee.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the fact that the agreement is non-exclusive and does not obligate Wild Society Coffee to submit any purchase orders at all and may be cancelled by either party at any time, NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast coffee beans necessary to fulfill NuZee's co-packing services, NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from the COVID 19 global crisis, including any supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

Wild Society Single Serve Instant Coffee (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.