KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW 2022 SUMMER TOUR

Back And Bigger Than Ever, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Will Travel To 28 Cities; Playing Iconic Amphitheaters Including Hollywood Bowl, Jones Beach, Red Rocks, and more

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, April 22

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP , the #1 music brand for kids, is back on the road this summer with a brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring its highly-anticipated pop concert for kids (and their parents!) to 28 cities across the U.S., kicking off in Stamford, CT on July 19. Back by popular demand, the KIDZ BOP Kids will return to iconic venues like Hollywood Bowl, Jones Beach Theater, PNC Bank Arts Center, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with additional stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and more. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids - Egan, Layla, Dominic, and Camille - as they perform today's biggest hits live on stage, including "Good 4 U" and "Dance Monkey." KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 will be the best KIDZ BOP show yet with tons of cool surprises, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage to a mashup of Y2K hits. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Ticket Presales

Citi is the official presale credit card of KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available.

Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour. KIDZ BOP is partnering again with Chris Gratton to help produce KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022, known for producing global live tours with top artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Maluma, and more.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Tour Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre* Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre* Friday, July 22, 2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Saturday, July 23, 2022 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sunday, July 24, 2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair* Friday, July 29, 2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Saturday, July 30, 2022 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park Sunday, July 31, 2022 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 02, 2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wednesday, August 03, 2022 Hershey, PA Giant Center Friday, August 05, 2022 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, August 06, 2022 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion Sunday, August 07, 2022 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion Tuesday, August 09, 2022 West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair* Friday, August 12, 2022 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion Saturday, August 13, 2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sunday, August 14, 2022 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre Friday, August 19, 2022 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Saturday, August 20, 2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory Thursday, August 25, 2022 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sunday, August 28, 2022 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Thursday, September 01, 2022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Friday, September 02, 2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sunday, September 04, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair* *Not a Live Nation Date

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and Ticketmaster.com .

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com . KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

