DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN COCKEYSVILLE, MD.

COCKEYSVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 580 Cranbrook Road, next to Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 443-578-3988 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Andrew Tierney earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Saint Louis University. He is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is pursuing certification in dry needling. He specializes in orthopedics and vestibular and TMD/TMJ rehabilitation with clinical interests in treating sports, orthopedic and vestibular patients.

Founded in 2002 with the opening of its first clinic in Bel Air, Drayer has two locations there and single clinics in Aberdeen, Baltimore (White Marsh-Overlea), Edgewood, Fallston, Fulton and Rising Sun.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

