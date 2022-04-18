LawCall
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Dividend

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on May 6, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)
(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)(PRNewswire)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender with offices in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit https://www.mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. 
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer 
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-dividend-301527087.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.