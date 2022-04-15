Girls Inc. of San Diego County Welcomes Cinnamon Clark, Melissa Marin, Manaleage Tedemet and Lina Yisehak to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Inc. of San Diego County welcomes four new members to its board of directors. These officers will serve as active advocates and ambassadors to advance the organization's mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold, through programs that address mind+body wellness, academic success and community engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders who will bring a fresh perspective to advance the mission of our organization," said Sandra Ainslie, CEO of Girls Inc. of San Diego County. "Along with the rest of our board, our new members will have a pivotal role, bringing valuable insights to impact the lives of underserved girls throughout San Diego."

Cinnamon Clark is the Practice Lead for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Services at McLean & Company, where she leads the development of DEI strategy. A fierce advocate for women and people of color, she lends her voice and expertise through service as a Commissioner (Co-Chair) on the City of San Diego Citizen's Equal Opportunity Commission (CEOC), Commissioner on the Human Rights Commission (HRC) for the County of San Diego in addition to a number of advocacy and community. Cinnamon is a 20 year, retired Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, where she was an electrician and traveled the world.

Melissa Marin has 25-plus years of experience in the financial services industry, of which she has spent the past 15 years specializing in employer-sponsored retirement plans. Melissa is the director of retirement plan services at MWM Retirement solutions, where she works with corporate and non-profit retirement clients to help provide fiduciary support, analyze plan design, and evaluate investment costs. A native San Diegan, her love for the community has her involved with organizations bringing resources to at risk youth.

Manaleage Tedemet is a product management professional within the technology space. As the founding product management hire, Manaleage works at local San Diego software startup Tiled Inc., a no-code online platform that transforms static content into engaging interactive microapps to drive engagement and deliver insight. She has a history of volunteerism within the San Diego community for non-profits such as Girl's Think Tank and Junior Achievement of San Diego. Currently, Manaleage is the co-chair of Women in Product San Diego, a non-profit dedicated to empowering women in product management and advocating for equal representation.

Lina Yisehak is a Clinical Scientist at Cradle Genomics, a company that is developing clinical tests to advance prenatal care and women's reproductive health. Using her 10+ years research experience, she contributes to the scientific development of studies from the preclinical stage to study completion, and product launch. She manages relationships with key opinion leaders to foster research collaboration and advance healthcare for women. In addition, she is passionate about working with Elderhelp, a San Diego organization that helps seniors remain independent and live with dignity in their own homes.

To learn more and support Girls Inc. of San Diego County, visit www.girlsincsd.org.

About Girls Inc. of San Diego County

Girls Inc. of San Diego County inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold by providing hundreds of girls each year with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. By providing no-cost, research-based programming the organization helps girls in the county overcome gender, economic, and social barriers so they may see college as attainable, resist peer pressure, explore professional fields in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and take their seat as tomorrow's leaders.

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has supported high-need girls with no-cost programming to help them succeed in life.

