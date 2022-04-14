NATURE'S PATH ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2022 GARDENS FOR GOOD PROGRAM

RICHMOND, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path, North America's largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company, today announced the winners of their annual Gardens for Good program, which supports community gardens across North America and recognizes the integral role they play in increasing accessibility of fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables in their communities.

With 274 received applications, Nature's Path will donate $5,000 each to 22 deserving gardens, totaling more than $100,000. The winners were selected using a comprehensive judging process which includes: public voting, the ability to establish and maintain a garden, the compelling nature in which the garden is described, and the demonstrated need within the community. Special consideration was given to gardens run by and serving BIPOC communities impacted by food apartheid.

"It's inspiring to learn about the amazing work these community gardens do, and we're excited to be able to support their plans through Gardens for Good", says Jyoti Stephens, VP of Mission and Strategy. "We know how important it is to create greater access to healthy organic food, and we're honored to support these incredible gardens that have stepped up to nourish their communities."

Submissions to this year's program included various community gardens with a shared vision of providing nutritious and organic food to those without access to it in their communities. Community gardens provide numerous benefits including the provision of healthy foods, community gathering places, and educational programs on horticulture, nutrition and food preparation.

The winners of the Gardens for Good grants include:

Bowman Elementary's Urban Garden Program

Deep Roots Homeless Shelter

Michigan Urban Farming Initiative

Ben Jones Community Garden

Green Acre Community Garden

The Grove Garden Project

Healthy for Life Garden Program

Chelsea Urban Farm

Pitney Meadows Community Gardens

Project Sweetie Pie

New Start Community Garden

West Broad Street YMCA Garden

Variety Garden and Greenhouse

YES Prep Public Schools - North Forest Elementary

Indigenous Roots Forever

The Everybody Eats Together Garden

Jardin communautaire de Shippagan

Tsi'thotuhutsya:te (The Creators Land)

Cultivating Change at 509 Hanson!

Downtown Eastside Urban Farm

VEG (Valleycliffe Edible Garden) and Beyond

West Island Mission - Food Bank

In addition to the $5,000 grant, all winners will receive a bundle of garden goodies from Grow Organic, a package of Nature's Path Organic food products, and a commemorative plaque.

With this year's contribution, Nature's Path has donated over $615,000 and supported 74 community garden projects globally. To learn more about the Gardens For Good Program, visit www.naturespath.com/gardens or follow them on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

