GID Acquires Premier Community in Downtown Doral

MIAMI , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID has acquired Elan Doral, a newly-built apartment community located in Miami's Doral neighborhood. This 385-unit community is managed by GID's wholly-owned property management company, Windsor Communities, and has been rebranded Céntrico by Windsor.

Céntrico is located in the heart of downtown Doral, a 250-acre master-planned development in the western part of Miami-Dade county, and offers access and walkability to two top-rated Charter Schools, Class-A employment centers, University of Miami Health System, and is minutes away from top shopping, dining, and entertainment at CityPlace Doral.

Each of Céntrico's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes includes smart home technology, a private terrace or balcony, and a gourmet kitchen. Residents also enjoy an expansive amenity package, including two heated swimming pools, poolside cabanas, a sundeck, a fitness center that includes a yoga lawn/deck and cardio and fitness on-demand, a billiards and game lounge, a business center, a theatre, and a penthouse sky lounge.

To learn more about Céntrico by Windsor visit www.céntricobywindsor.com.

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $25.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, 20 million square feet of industrial space, and 1 million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

