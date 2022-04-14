Black Pumas Partner with Guitar Center to Celebrate Guitar-A-Thon 2022

Guitar Center revisits twice-yearly guitar sales event with exclusive deals for musicians of all ages and skill levels.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guitar Center announces Spring Guitar-A-Thon 2022, the company's iconic guitar event where musicians, from beginner to professional, can find exclusive deals on the latest guitars, amps, gear, and accessories online and in stores nationwide from now through May 4. Guitarists can also expect great deals on repairs as well as a special deal on rentals.

In celebration of the greatest guitar sale on earth, Guitar Center has partnered with Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas. The six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated musicians tell their unique story about how two "rhythm players" found an unintentionally retro sound. As the face of this year's Guitar-A-Thon, the Black Pumas will be featured in the retailer's television spots and online videos, reflecting on their love for music and hopes that their guitar-forward retro-soul music will inspire people of all ages to pick up the instrument.

In an interview with Guitar Center, Burton recalls his natural fascination with the guitar: "The guitar is a big inspiration for me. I was attracted to the guitar at an early age, eight or nine. I used to play the violin, and I have some history with strings in general, but the guitar is just pretty much the most accessible instrument. Learning to play the instrument is immediate."

Quesada reflects on how the guitar gave him confidence as a kid: "When I was growing up, I was an introvert (still am in many ways) and often kept to myself. The guitar was a good way to find my voice when I was young. It was a way to express myself when I couldn't any other way."

Both Burton and Quesada's passion for playing the guitar goes beyond the instrument itself, as they "hope to break down cultural and social barriers" when they play their songs for their fans. Burton even said that he "would like for people to walk away from our shows knowing that they are worthy of being where – exactly where they were." Watch the Black Pumas' and Guitar Center's new Guitar-A-Thon longform video here.

During the retailer's Spring Guitar-A-Thon, inspired musicians will find special offerings from top manufacturers such as Breedlove, Fender, Gibson, Jackson, Martin, PRS, Sterling by Music Man, Taylor and more. These instruments sit alongside great deals on vintage and used gear and the full power of Guitar Center's multi-channel "endless aisle," which gives customers the ability to combine in-store, online and phone options to purchase music equipment from anywhere at any time.

Also, during the sale, any musician bringing in a guitar for a GC Repairs Platinum Setup will receive complimentary D'Addario premium replacement strings – either XS (electric/acoustic) or NYXL (bass) strings – as part of the guitar tune-up. Additionally, GC Rentals customers can save 15 percent on any lighting package rental during the sale.

"For over fifty years, Guitar Center has been committed to giving musicians access to the best gear at various price points to help them find their sound, and Guitar-A-Thon is a great opportunity to pick up a guitar, bass or recording equipment and try something new," said Jeannine D'Addario, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Guitar Center. "From emerging to experienced, any musician that comes into a Guitar Center store will have the unique opportunity to get hands-on with the most desirable guitars and receive expert advice from Guitar Center's knowledgeable sales associates. Guitar Center also provides tons of helpful resources for musicians, such as lessons, rentals, repairs, instructional videos and so much more."

